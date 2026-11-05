📣 Palm Beach Gardens Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Palm Beach Gardens has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level leasing to senior leadership and creative work.

Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move in sales or marketing.

Employer: Olen Properties

Olen Properties Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $50,000 (hourly + bonuses)

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health (medical, dental, vision), life insurance, PTO, referral program

This role is all about touring apartments, closing leases, and keeping residents happy at a busy multi-family community. Great fit if you have 2+ years of residential leasing, strong people skills, and like a fast-paced, team-focused office.

Employer: WPBF 25

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, 401(k) matching, paid time off

Lead brand marketing and creative campaigns for a major TV station across multiple platforms. Ideal for a seasoned creative leader who can manage a team, handle budgets, and build eye-catching promos that grow audience engagement.

Employer: Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center / Palm Beach Health Network

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (on-site, local market role)

(on-site, local market role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, career development, HSAs/FSAs, EAP, discounts, and a range of voluntary benefits

Senior role leading local marketing strategy for a large healthcare network, focused on service line growth, patient acquisition, and brand health. Best for someone with 7+ years in marketing, strong data-driven strategy skills, and experience managing teams and multi-channel campaigns.

Employer: High Volume Plant Nursery/Sod hauling

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Thursday & Saturdays

Monday–Thursday & Saturdays Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour + 3% commission on qualifying sales

Benefits: Employee discount, health insurance, paid time off

Inside sales + admin support in a busy nursery environment, handling high call volume, quotes, and order follow-up. Strong fit if you like phone sales, building customer relationships, and want uncapped earning potential through commission.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.