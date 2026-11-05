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Palm Beach Gardens
📣 Palm Beach Gardens Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Palm Beach Gardens has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level leasing to senior leadership and creative work.
Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move in sales or marketing.
FL Leasing Consultant - Sanctuary Cove
- Employer: Olen Properties
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000 – $50,000 (hourly + bonuses)
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health (medical, dental, vision), life insurance, PTO, referral program
This role is all about touring apartments, closing leases, and keeping residents happy at a busy multi-family community. Great fit if you have 2+ years of residential leasing, strong people skills, and like a fast-paced, team-focused office.
Creative Services Director
- Employer: WPBF 25
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, 401(k) matching, paid time off
Lead brand marketing and creative campaigns for a major TV station across multiple platforms. Ideal for a seasoned creative leader who can manage a team, handle budgets, and build eye-catching promos that grow audience engagement.
Group Director of Marketing
- Employer: Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center / Palm Beach Health Network
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (on-site, local market role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, career development, HSAs/FSAs, EAP, discounts, and a range of voluntary benefits
Senior role leading local marketing strategy for a large healthcare network, focused on service line growth, patient acquisition, and brand health. Best for someone with 7+ years in marketing, strong data-driven strategy skills, and experience managing teams and multi-channel campaigns.
Plant Nursery Inside Sales (Commission)
- Employer: High Volume Plant Nursery/Sod hauling
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Thursday & Saturdays
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour + 3% commission on qualifying sales
- Benefits: Employee discount, health insurance, paid time off
Inside sales + admin support in a busy nursery environment, handling high call volume, quotes, and order follow-up. Strong fit if you like phone sales, building customer relationships, and want uncapped earning potential through commission.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up every week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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