🍽️ Palm Beach Gardens Food & Hospitality: Several Roles Hiring Now

Palm Beach Gardens is busy and growing, and so are local kitchens and salons. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Gardens, FL Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Type: Part-Time

This role is all about fresh, daily prep—cutting and prepping menu items, helping plan product mix, and keeping everything clean and safe. Great fit if you have 1+ year of kitchen experience, can follow recipes, and hold a Food Service Sanitation Certificate.

Employer: DAG

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Gardens, FL Salary: $75,000–$85,000 per year

Type: Full-Time, On-site

Lead kitchen operations from prep to service, including menu planning, inventory, and cost control. Ideal if you have strong culinary skills plus leadership experience and want to work across restaurant, banquet, and catering service with health, dental, and vision insurance.

Employer: BLO Blow Dry Bar

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Gardens, FL Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Type: Full-Time

Join a chic, high-energy blow dry bar doing blowouts and styling for a luxury clientele. Perks include employee discounts, flexible schedule, free snacks and uniforms, and training & development, but you’ll need a valid Florida Cosmetology License and strong styling skills.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.