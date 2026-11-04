⚖️ Palm Beach Gardens Legal Jobs: Multiple Openings With Strong Pay

Palm Beach Gardens has a small but mighty batch of legal roles right now, especially if you’re deep into litigation or trusts and estates work.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a prestigious law firm)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a prestigious law firm) Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time, Partner-level

Salary: Not listed

Lead a trusts and estates practice serving high net worth clients, with a strong focus on tax-efficient estate planning. You’ll manage complex probate and trust administration, mentor a team of attorneys, and handle strategy for wealth transfer. Requires JD, active bar license, and 7+ years in trusts & estates plus strong tax law knowledge. Benefits include medical/dental/vision, 401(k), origination bonus, and annual performance bonus. Apply via LinkedIn or email your resume (Word format) to Jim.Luce@CyberCoders.com using the required JobID in the subject line.

Note: Listing 1 and 2 are the same role; this link is the one to use.

Employer: Loren & Kean Law

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Type: Full-time, Hybrid (3 days in office / 2 days remote)

Salary: $140,000–$190,000 base, depending on experience

Boutique, high-energy firm looking for a construction litigation associate with 3–8 years’ experience and prior construction law background. You’ll handle defect cases, research, pleadings, motions, discovery, and strategy while working closely with senior attorneys and growing into a true subject-matter expert. Perks include 100% employer-paid health benefits, 401(k), and a stable, growth-focused environment with real ownership of your cases.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth tossing in an application or sharing with a friend—Palm Beach Gardens firms often hire fast when they find the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.