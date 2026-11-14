📅 Ballroom Dance Classes Start November 17

Adults can join Ballroom Dance on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5:30–6:15 pm. Classes are taught by Fred Astaire Dance Studios instructors in a fun, social, and non-judgmental setting.

All experience levels are welcome, and no partner is needed. You’ll learn styles like Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and Cha-Cha.

Cost for 8 weeks:

Residents: $200/8 weeks

Nonresidents: $248/8 weeks

If you’ve been wanting to try ballroom dancing or get back into it, this is a structured weekly option right in the Town of Palm Beach.