Palm Beach luxury retail is busy right now—great time to get in if you love fashion, jewelry, and high-end client service. Here are several solid, full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: Balmain

Balmain Location: Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the back-of-house for a major French luxury fashion house. You’ll manage the stock room, handle shipping/receiving, support events, and keep inventory tight so the sales team can shine. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonus eligibility, paid time off, and employee discount.

Employer: Tourneau | Bucherer

Location: Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-touch sales role focused on Patek Philippe and other luxury watches. You’ll build long-term client relationships, use CRM tools, and act as a brand ambassador in-store and at events. Best fit if you have 5+ years luxury retail, love watches, and enjoy consultative selling.

Employer: Marissa Collections

Location: Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: From $20.00/hour

Hands-on role in a high-end jewelry and fashion setting. You’ll open and check in boxes, verify POs, support trunk shows and events, help with annual inventory, and jump in on the sales floor as needed. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement benefits, PTO, and steady hours in person.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.