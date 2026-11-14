📅 America 250 – Palm Beach Celebration on Nov. 14, 2026

Bring family and friends out for the America 250 – Palm Beach Celebration on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 2:00 PM.

The event will be at the Morton & Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Oakley Gage Debbs Athletic Field, 340 Seaview Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480.

Enjoy live music, inflatables, games, and entertainment for all ages, with appearances from Palm Beach Preservation Foundation, Cox Science Center, Yesteryear Village, and Officers & Gentlemen.

RSVP is required at www.palmbeachrecreation.com.

Town resident registration begins September 28 .

begins . Nonresident registration opens November 1 .

opens . Nonresident fee: $15 per person.

If you want to go, hop online and reserve your spot once registration opens for you.