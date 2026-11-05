🍽️ Palm Beach FL Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Resort & Catering Roles

Palm Beach is buzzing with resort guests and events right now, which means steady hours and good tips for the right people. Here are a few solid hospitality openings worth a look.

Employer: Four Seasons

Four Seasons Location: Palm Beach, FL (oceanfront Five-Star, Five-Diamond resort)

(oceanfront Five-Star, Five-Diamond resort) Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, benefits package, 401(k), free employee meals, free uniform dry cleaning, free stays at other Four Seasons hotels

Front-of-house role at Florie’s, the resort’s signature restaurant in partnership with Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco. You’ll manage reservations, greet and seat guests, and help coordinate special occasions in a luxury, fine-dining setting.

Employer: Vacatia (Palm Beach Shores Resort)

(Palm Beach Shores Resort) Location: Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000 – $50,000/year

Lead the activities and pool teams at a Gold Crown resort, planning events, running daily activities, and keeping guests happy and safe. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of hospitality management and want a people-focused role where every day feels different.

Employer: Lessing's Hospitality Group

Location: Palm Beach, FL (Glazer Hall/Lessing's Events)

(Glazer Hall/Lessing's Events) Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly + tips

Event-based role helping set up, serve, and break down banquets and special events. Great if you like flexible hours, fast-paced shifts, and working weddings and parties rather than a standard restaurant schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Palm Beach hospitality roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.