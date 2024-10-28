Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Don't miss these 9 great Palm Beach County food festivals including Feast of Little Italy

    By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMrHo_0wPAcJP100

    If you've got a taste for the finer things then Palm Beach County during season, with its many food festivals and events, is where you want to be.

    Whether it be hitting some of the hottest restaurants in the area and meeting culinary royalty like Maneet Chauhan, Daniel Boulud, Antonia Lofaso or Ben Ford at the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival or maybe something totally different like dining in complete darkness at the 16th Annual Dining in the Dark event, Palm Beach County aims to please.

    Prefer a more open, festival atmosphere? No problem, check out the Feast of Little Italy or the always fun (and stinky in a good way) South Florida Garlic Festival.

    Want to take your palate for a walk on the wild side? Then don't miss the Fourth Annual Florida Game Dinner at Tropical Smokehouse where you can get a taste of what 'living off the land' might feel like. If that game was prepared, and cooked to perfection by a chef and pit master that is.

    These nine events, stretching from early November to March, are not to be missed.

    Taste of Recovery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HX5O_0wPAcJP100

    Held at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches, this acclaimed culinary festival in its sixth year will feature bites from top chefs representing some of the best restaurants in Palm Beach County. These include Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria; City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill; Elisabetta's Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria; City Oyster & Sushi Bar; Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar; Grease Burger, Beer and Whiskey Bar; Little Moir’s Catering; Warren and more.

    A “People’s Choice” Award will be given for “Best Bite,” and prominent local food writers will decide the Critics’ Choice Awards with cash prizes. The event was founded by Chef Louie Bossi, chef/partner of Louie Bossi’s Ristorante and Pizzeria.

    Taste of Recovery will benefit The Crossroads Club, a non-profit organization in Delray Beach that provides support and fellowship for anyone whose life has been adversely affected by, or through, the use of addictive substances.

    The event will be 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. 5111 Lantana Road, Lake Worth Beach. Advance $60, at door $75. Information: thecrossroadsclub.com

    Feast of Little Italy

    Returning to Abacoa, the Galbani Feast of Little Italy will once again feature national Italian American entertainers, authentic food, cooking stages with nationally known chefs, including chef Marco Sciortino and Anthony Ancampa, and more.

    This three-day festival will feature fresh pasta, sausage & peppers, arancini, braciole, and many more classic dishes. There will also be plenty of Italian desserts like homemade zeppoles with powdered sugar, sfogliatella, and cannoli.

    Returning as mistress of ceremonies will be WRMF on-air personality Virginia Sinicki.

    Feast of Italy is 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. 1267 Main St., Jupiter. Free admission. Information: feastoflittleitaly.com

    Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iUgf_0wPAcJP100

    South Florida's premier, outdoor festival that combines agave spirits, tacos and Mexican street food with excellent music, artisans and more, is ready to rock Mizner Park Amphitheater.

    A ticket gives attendees access to unlimited tastings of dozens of the world’s finest tequilas, mezcals and other spirits, featuring top brands like Siempre, Tanteo, Casa Mexico tequila, Don Londres, Ghost, Flecha Azul, Santos, El Tequileno, Partida. For food, guests will enjoy tasty treats from over a dozen vendors including The Wolf of Tacos, Lazy Oyster, PizzElla and Santo Dulce.

    Keeping the sweet beat to all this goodness will be Artikal Sound, Los Wizzards and Paul Anthony & The Reggae Souljahs.

    The event is 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. $75, VIP $175. Information: sunsettequilafest.com

    Florida Game Dinner at Tropical Smokehouse

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCnBS_0wPAcJP100

    Whether you're a conservationist, a hunter or have always wondered what some of the wild game in Florida tastes like, this is your chance to try it as prepared by pit master and chef Rick Mace at Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach.

    Mace and his team will offer up an impressive menu for the event, including jerk duck wings, smoked venison loin, rabbit & foie gras terrine, wild boar with root beer BBQ, gator and crawfish sausage, red cabbage & apple slaw, coffee can bread, beans, greens and potatoes. There will a raffle for a guided hunt as well as outdoor prizes.

    The event is 7 p.m. Nov. 21. 3815 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. Advance $59, at door $69. Information: eattropical.com

    Dining in the Dark in West Palm Beach

    Join Florida Outreach for the Blind and experience dining in total darkness! Enjoy a delicious three-course meal served by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office SWAT team, who will be wearing night-vision goggles. There will be music, entertainment, an inspiring guest speaker, a silent auction and a cash bar.

    Held at the West Palm Beach Marriott, this event, now in its 16th year, raises awareness as well as funding for educating blind and visually-impaired individuals in the community.

    Dining in the Dark is 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. West Palm Beach Marriott, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. $125. Information: floridaoutreachcenter.org

    Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival

    This year's festival will span four days and feature over 60 restaurants and more than 100 wineries. There will be events at dozens of local restaurants spread throughout Palm Beach County. Some of these include Aioli , Coolinary, Pink Steak , La Sirena, PB Catch Seafood & Raw Bar, Meat Market and many, many more.

    Once again the talent list is impressive. There are over 70 chefs, bakers and wine experts including Robert Irvine, Maneet Chauhan, Duff Goldman, Stephanie Izard, Clay Conley, Antonia Lofaso, Elizabeth Falkner and more.

    The festival runs Dec. 12 to 15. Events take place at various times and at dozens of restaurants around Palm Beach County. Information: pbfoodwinefest.

    South Florida Strawberry Festival

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hiaJv_0wPAcJP100

    Held at South County Regional Park, this event will feature plenty of strawberry treats, local vendor food tents, live music, rides, slides, bumper boats, bungee trampolines, a live animal petting zoo and even a U.S. Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

    "Florida is the No. 1 winter strawberry producer, and we wanted to celebrate the wonderful weather we have here in South Florida in January with the South Florida Strawberry Festival," said Jackie Ralston, co-founder of Artisan Productions.

    The event is 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. 12551 Glades Road, Boca Raton. $15, family four-pack $55, children 2 and younger free. Unlimited rides and inflatables $25. Information: soflostrawberryfestival.com

    South Florida Garlic Fest

    Still the "best stinkin' party in South Florida" after more than a quarter century. Find out every conceivable way this beautiful bulb, with its powerfully pungent aroma, can be incorporated into one delicious dish after another. In addition, enjoy live music, vendors, beverages and much more during this two-day festival.

    Garlic Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. $15. Information: garlicfestfl.com

    Bacon & Bourbon Festival

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZehoL_0wPAcJP100

    Spend a weekend at this festival savoring two of the finer things in life. Enjoy the slightly sweet, complex brown liquor known as bourbon while discovering some of the mysteries that make it so intoxicatingly delicious as well as actually intoxicating. Then dig into strips of that amazing salty, sweet treat known as bacon and explore the different ways it can be incorporated into hundreds of dishes ... even ice cream!

    The event is Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23. Wellington Town Center Promenade, 11924 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. Free admission. Information: baconbourbonfest.com

    Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Don't miss these 9 great Palm Beach County food festivals including Feast of Little Italy

    Related Search

    Delray beachPalm Beach CountyFood festivalCulinary eventsLocal foodGood food

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    'Not eligible': Suspect accused of posting Trump, JD Vance 'should be murdered' and 'people need to be better shots' isn't getting a deal from prosecutors after all
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Legal challenge to Seminole gambling deal dropped, Hard Rock Bet app has new offering
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Florida's "Most Popular Restaurant" Is Getting Four New Locations And Hundreds Of Jobs
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Beloved Florida Eatery Named 'Most Charming Restaurant' In The State
    NewsRadio WFLA1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Are hurricanes likely in Florida in November? 3 have made landfall, including Nicole
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Palm Beach businesswoman alleges fashion designer Alvin Valley scammed her out of $750K investment in lawsuit
    Page Six2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy