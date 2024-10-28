Miami Dolphins defense crumbles in final five minutes of loss to Arizona Cardinals | D'Angelo

MIAMI GARDENS — The defensive half of the Miami Dolphins locker room was nearly empty Sunday about 15 minutes after one of the more disappointing endings to what is becoming a very disappointing season.

Some of those who did not duck the questions about the unit's meltdown during the final five minutes were stunned after Miami found a way to lose a game it led for 60 minutes.

Others were philosophical about what comes next after Arizona's 28-27 victory on a walk-off 34-yard field goal by Chad Ryland.

"You work so hard, you feel like you played a good ballgame for three quarters," tackle Calais Campbell said. "First half we're right where we want to be, a couple of plays here and there, but right where we want to be.

"And they just make the plays to win a ballgame. It's heartbreaking. It's tough because you know how good you are. How good you can be."

The Dolphins were relying on the defense to help flip the script on the season with the return of Tua Tagovailoa energizing the Hard Rock Stadium crowd. The team and its fans were fantasizing about the quarterback sparking the offense and making a midseason run.

And though it was at times sloppy, Miami would take the spot it was in with five minutes to play … leading by two points and the Cardinals starting from their 11 yard line.

Instead it was quarterback Kyler Murray, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and tight end Trey McBride who were responsible for the Dolphins falling to 2-5.

"Everybody hurts," linebacker Chop Robinson said.

Of course, that was capped by Ryland, whose field goal was a given seeing he nailed a 57-yarder earlier in the second half.

"That was a tough (drive) for us," linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah said. "I put that on us, not making a play.

"Finally got a spark on offense. We got to do better as a defense. We got to make a play for our offense."

Cardinals convert two big third downs in game-winning drive

The Cardinals converted two third downs, one a gutsy 17-yard completion from Murray to McBride on 3rd-and-1 to the Arizona 37. The tight end had no trouble getting away from safety Jordan Poyer.

The other was the biggest play of the game. With 1:48 remaining, the Cardinals needed 4 yards from the Miami 27. Perhaps it would not have made a difference to Ryland if the Dolphins got the stop, but it would have given Miami, which had a time out remaining, about 1:40 to get into position for Jason Sanders to kick a game winner.

"I was pretty confident it was going to be a run there," Campbell said. "He kept it and made a play. I feel like we had guys in position. He made a play,

"We make that stop it's a whole different ballgame."

Murray took off to the right and eluded Ogbah in the backfield and completely faked out safety Marcus Maye before gaining 7 yards.

Now, Miami was helpless to do anything but hope the Cardinals missed a chip-shot field goal.

"I took my shot," Ogbah said. "Thought I could get him and I didn't get him."

Maye played a more prominent role in the game after safety Jevon Holland left with a knee injury in the second quarter.

"It was tough," Maye said. "We got to find a way to get him down."

The biggest chunk play in the drive was an 18-yard pass to Harrison that moved the ball to the Miami 33. Cam Smith, the underwhelming 2023 rookie who had not played all season while rehabbing a hamstring injury, was inexplicably on Harrison instead of Jalen Ramsey.

Cam Smith, Jalen Ramsey not around to talk about loss

Neither Smith nor Ramsey were available talk about it after.

"He can throw the ball, throw the ball on the run, scramble," Robinson, a rookie, said of Murray. "I missed two opportunities to get him down. I put a lot of that on me. Learn from that, move on."

What makes this so frustrating for Miami's defense was that after carrying much of the burden with Tagovailoa out four games, the offense had its best performance of the year.

And it was coming off consecutive games in which the defense surrendered one touchdown each to New England and Indianapolis.

"This is a grown man's game," said tackle Da'Shawn Hand, who received more playing time with Zach Sieler out because of an fractured orbital bone.

"Everybody's got to be a grown man. We got to look at ourselves in the mirror and go to work."

Tom D'Angelo is a senior sports columnist and reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins defense crumbles in final five minutes of loss to Arizona Cardinals | D'Angelo