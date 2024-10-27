Open in App
    Top Palm Beach County professionals, business people on the move for the week of Oct. 27

    By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

    Here are this week's professional standouts:

    Doctor joins Orthopedic Center

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQb4M_0wO5AEED00

    The Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County recently announced that Brent Hill , MD has joined the practice. Hill is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, shoulders and knees. He attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia where he received his Master of Medical Sciences, followed by his Doctorate in Medicine. He completed a 5-year orthopedic surgical residency at the University of South Florida. The Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County has offices located in Atlantis, Boynton Beach, Boca Raton and Wellington.

    Jones Foster attorney to helm new Jewish lawyers group

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWPBl_0wO5AEED00

    Jones Foster, a 100-year-old commercial and private client law firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, and Jupiter, recently announced that attorney Genny Bernstein has been named a member of the board of directors of the newly established Jewish Lawyers Association of Palm Beach County during the organization’s inaugural event.

    Sinai Residences welcomes full-time spiritual care director

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4Gq4_0wO5AEED00

    Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences in Boca Raton has hired Rabbi Joanna Tract as the senior living community’s first full-time spiritual care director. Tract brings a wealth of experience and is responsible for both enriching the lives of the residents on campus and supporting their spiritual, emotional, and cultural needs. Tract graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in Judaic Studies. She earned her Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati in 1998 and was ordained in 1999. Rabbi Tract has served as a rabbi/chaplain at Hospice of Palm Beach County, JFK Medical Center, Palms West Hospital, and Vitas.

    Mizner Country Club hires assistant general manager

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXx2h_0wO5AEED00

    Mizner Country Club in Delray Beach recently announced the appointment of Ashish Sethi as their new assistant general manager. Sethi will work closely with the general manager to oversee daily operations and ensure the smooth functioning of activities within the prestigious community. A hospitality industry veteran, Ashish came to Mizner Country Club from Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach, where he was the food and beverage director.

    Jupiter nonprofit founder honored in Washington D.C.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJEip_0wO5AEED00

    Ashley Brown , founder and CEO of Selfless Love Foundation and a Florida native, was honored on Oct. 23 at this year’s annual George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards in Washington D.C. for driving significant and sustained impact through everyday actions and her work with her nonprofit. Brown and her husband Ed founded Jupiter-based Selfless Love Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the child welfare system and creating opportunities for more foster children to find their forever families and thrive in adulthood, hoping to make a difference in the lives of adoptees. Brown knows firsthand the impact that adoption can have — her own adoption changed the trajectory of her life and this is her way of paying that gift forward.

    Boca-based solo attorney named to prestigious list

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xil6R_0wO5AEED00

    Jim Dodrill, an attorney practicing in Boca Raton, has been named to the highly selective Super Lawyers list of outstanding attorneys. Dodrill is currently one of only four securities and corporate finance attorneys in Florida who hold this impressive status, and one of very few solo practitioners in any field. Dodrill works at The Law Offices of James G. Dodrill, P.A.

    Sales team announced for Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqN6W_0wO5AEED00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NI2W_0wO5AEED00

    Panther National, a golf and lifestyle community in Palm Beach Gardens developed by founder and president, Dominik Senn, has announced the One Sotheby’s International Realty’s Development Division team. It will be helmed by Rob Flaherty as director of sales with three sales executives including Melanie Barre , Sheila Crosby and Lynda Smith . “We have retained this best-in-class team from One Sotheby’s International Realty to continue the sales success and momentum of Panther National’s collection of Signature Estate Homes and Custom Estate Homesites,” says Frank Weed, CEO of Panther National.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXJ5K_0wO5AEED00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5za2_0wO5AEED00

    Education Foundation names latest board members

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLqFi_0wO5AEED00

    The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County has announced that Steve Bush , David Dolan , Celina V. Holson and Britnye Kurty have joined its board of directors. Bush has been the president and CEO of Gold Coast Federal Credit Union since 2019. Dolan, a Jupiter resident, is the chief of facilities management for the School District of Palm Beach County. Holson is the chief operating officer of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital. Kurty, a Palm Beach Gardens resident, is the senior manager of strategic initiatives, engagement and community at Office Depot. The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County serves as a nexus between the county’s public schools, the private sector and the community was founded in 1984 and is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0Jo1_0wO5AEED00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfLDU_0wO5AEED00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4NOl_0wO5AEED00

    If you are looking for more insight into the movers and shakers operating in the Palm Beaches, subscribe to our real estate newsletter , The Dirt, keep an eye out for stories and perspective from veteran reporters Kimberly Miller and Alexandra Clough . If you have an announcement for Business People on the Move, please send it to Pbbusiness@pbpost.com .

    Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Top Palm Beach County professionals, business people on the move for the week of Oct. 27

