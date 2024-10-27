Open in App
    'Healing happened': Two-war vet triumphs over painful memories on Honor Flight trip to DC

    By Maya Washburn, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7ZqJ_0wO2tXw800

    JUPITER — Robert Miller vowed to never visit the Korean War and Vietnam Veterans memorials in Washington, D.C., fearing it would spark too many painful memories.

    The veteran of both wars, now 93, triumphed over those anxieties Sept. 21.

    Miller and about 70 other veterans took an Honor Flight to visit both memorials and others near the National Mall.

    The Jupiter resident remembered his fellow soldiers when he looked into the faces etched upon the Korea memorial. The Vietnam memorial moved him so deeply that he couldn’t bring himself to touch its wall of names. He'd been to Arlington National Cemetery before, but its number of graves shocked him.

    Luxury townhome plan in Tequesta: Nearly 100 luxury townhomes proposed on last open multifamily lot

    And all day, to his pleasant surprise, people thanked him for his service. The warm welcome was the opposite of the one many veterans received when they came home from Vietnam in the 1970s.

    “I couldn't have asked for anything better,” Miller said. “I was treated like I was really something, higher than I am. The whole trip was stirring.”

    'It tore my heart apart': Veteran surprised by thanks he received

    Miller said he wouldn’t have gone if not for his daughter, Patricia Williams. She registered him for the free flight without his knowledge because she thought it would be good for him.

    “Healing happened for these veterans,” said Williams, also of Jupiter. “They were able to grieve when a lot of them never talked about the wars before. It was highly charged emotionally, but in a really good way.”

    Miller's anxieties lifted when he arrived at Palm Beach International Airport before dawn. Crowds sang patriotic songs and shook his hand. He knew it was meant to be.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dxns8_0wO2tXw800

    “It tore my heart apart right there,” Miller said, choking back tears.

    Williams joined her father that day, pushing his wheelchair up Arlington’s hillsides and sharing the picnic lunch prepared by Girl Scouts.

    It was this sort of kindness that supported Miller as he read thousands of names and visited graves of fellow soldiers who died and began to accept hurt from his past.

    “There are things you don’t want to remember,” Miller said. “But gratitude built up in my heart. It was a reunion with other veterans and people were so kind. It was like I was in a different world.”

    Jupiter's alligators, bears and snakes: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary moved to Jupiter Farms a year ago. What changed? What's ahead?

    A life of travel and a love like 'The Notebook'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTbrK_0wO2tXw800

    Miller was born in Indiana in 1931. He worked in a stove factory before enlisting at age 19 to see the world. His tours of duty took him from Korea to Vietnam and Japan.

    He spent five years in the Navy as a quartermaster and 20 in the Army as a tugboat captain. He retired with the rank of chief warrant officer 3.

    Miller met his wife, Chieko, in Japan in 1951. They moved to St. Joseph's Assisted Living Center in 2018 when Chieko developed dementia. She died two years later. Williams likened their 65-year marriage to the movie “The Notebook.”

    Miller's other wartime memories aren't as loving as those of his wife, but the care he felt in Washington softened some of them. He talks of a new acceptance of his past.

    Most of all, he'd recommend that any able veteran take an Honor Flight.

    “This trip is something I'll remember for trillions of years, even after I die," Miller said.

    Anyone interested in registering for a Southeast Florida Honor Flight can fill out an online application on its website . Those living in other areas can search for a local hub here .

    Want more Jupiter news?

    Sign up for our Post on Jupiter weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

    Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com . Support local journalism: Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 'Healing happened': Two-war vet triumphs over painful memories on Honor Flight trip to DC

