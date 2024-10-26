Open in App
    What channel is Miami football vs Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

    By Dan Rorabaugh, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzNHn_0wMyx2JR00

    We're a long way from the height of the Miami-Florida State football rivalry. The latest chapter tonight sees one team higher than it's been in years, while the other is barreling toward a program low.

    The No. 5 Hurricanes are 7-0 with quarterback Cam Ward leading the nation's highest-scoring offense. After a 52-45 barnburner last week vs. Louisville, Ward has an NCAA-best 2,538 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, and he's added 190 rushing yards and three more scores. Coach Mario Cristobal has loads of talents on both sides of the ball from receiver Xavier Restrepo and running back Mark Fletcher Jr. to defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa.

    FSU came into the season with College Football Playoff expectations but fell to 1-6 after a 23-16 loss to Duke last Friday. The Seminoles switched to a two-quarterback system, with starter Brock Glenn going 9 of 19 for 110 yards and two interceptions while Luke Kromenhoek went 3 of 7 for 19 yards in his college football debut. Coach Mike Norvell is hoping for a major upset and a fourth straight win against rival UM.

    Miami vs Florida State: Game updates, highlights from Week 9 game

    Here's how to watch the Miami game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Miami football vs Florida State on today?

    TV channel: ESPN

    Livestream: ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

    Miami vs. Florida State will broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will call the game from the booth at Hard Rock Stadium, with Taylor McGregor reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Watch FSU vs Miami live on Fubo (free trial)

    Miami Hurricanes football vs Florida State time today

    • Date: Saturday, October 26
    • Start time: 7 p.m. ET

    The Miami vs Florida State game starts at 7 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

    Miami football vs Florida State predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25.

    Miami 41, FSU 14 : FSU's defense keeps things close in the first half, but the Hurricanes have a second-half explosion, like the team has done multiple times this season, to pick up a rivalry win. - Liam Rooney

    ODDS: Miami by 21

    O/U: 54½

    Miami Hurricanes football schedule 2024

    • August 31: at Florida (W, 41-17)
    • September 7: vs. Florida A&M (W 56-9)
    • September 14: vs. Ball State (W 62-0)
    • September 21: at USF (W 50-15)
    • September 27: vs. Virginia Tech * (W 38-34)
    • October 5: at California * (W 39-38)
    • October 12: Open
    • October 19: at Louisville * (W 52-45)
    • October 26: vs. Florida State*, 7 p.m.
    • November 2:vs. Duke*
    • November 9: at Georgia Tech*
    • November 16: Open
    • November 23: vs. Wake Forest*
    • November 30: at Syracuse*
    • Record: 7-0 (3-0 in ACC)

    *- ACC game

    Florida State football schedule 2024

    • August 24: vs. Georgia Tech * in Dublin, Ireland (L 24-21)
    • September 2: vs. Boston College * (L 28-13)
    • September 7: Open
    • September 14: vs. Memphis (L 20-12)
    • September 21: vs. California * (W 14-9)
    • September 28: at SMU * (L 42-16)
    • October 5: vs. Clemson * (L 29-13)
    • October 12: Open
    • October 18: at Duke * (L 23-16)
    • October 26: at Miami*, 7 p.m.
    • November 2: vs. North Carolina*
    • November 9: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
    • November 16: Open
    • November 23: vs. Charleston Southern
    • November 30: vs. Florida
    • Record: 1-6 (1-5 in ACC)

    * - ACC game

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: What channel is Miami football vs Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

