Forest Hill's Daquan Anderson, Glades Central's Sauverson Paul lead Week 10 Top Performances

The top high school football performances are rolling in from Week 10 in Palm Beach County.

Catch up with all the key performances from local programs with our weekly " Top Performances " spotlight of offensive, defensive and special teams players.

Are we missing someone from the weekly spotlight? Email stats and info to deputy sports editor Eric J. Wallace or high school sports reporter Alex Peterman to ensure publication!

Daryl Goring, Glades Central

Sophomore defensive back scooped up a fumble and was nearly flawless in coverage for the Raiders during a close win against King's Academy.

Daquan Anderson, Forest Hill

Senior running back shined with four rushing touchdowns in the Falcons' victory over Suncoast on Thursday.

Matt McPherson, King's Academy

McPherson was a solid two-way player for King's on Thursday, intercepting a pass in the red zone that put a stop to a promising drive for Glades Central.

Sauverson Paul, Glades Central

The Raiders' junior defensive standout was a key presence in Glades Central's stifling of the King's Academy offense in Thursday's victory. Paul is the Raiders' leading tackler.

Temarion Foster, Inlet Grove

Senior defensive back picked up a fumble and scored from 54 yards in the Hurricanes' rout of Jupiter Christian on Thursday.

