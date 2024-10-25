Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    He tried to argue 'stand your ground' after a fatal stabbing. Here's how he'll pay instead

    By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    WEST PALM BEACH — More than six years after fatally stabbing another man at a Riviera Beach intersection, a 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed burglary charges.

    Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe sentenced Douglas Stennett to 17 years in prison after he entered the pleas at a hearing on Thursday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors accused Stennett of fatally stabbing Romario Joseph on July 14, 2018, after exiting his vehicle and approaching Joseph's car at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Australian Avenue.

    Stennett previously argued that he acted in self-defense. His attorneys told a judge in a 2020 hearing that Stennett feared for his safety because Joseph had threatened him moments before the fatal encounter. Circuit Judge Kirk Volker denied a defense motion to grant Stennett immunity from prosecution under Florida's "stand your ground" statute.

    Fatal crash: A Mercedes-Benz struck, killed golf cart driver at nearly 100 mph. How the driver will pay

    Victim's mother wanted man to receive a more severe penalty

    Riviera Beach police described Stennett as the aggressor, saying he exited his vehicle at a stoplight and walked several cars ahead to confront Joseph, then 21. During Thursday's plea hearing, Assistant State Attorney Jo Wilensky said Stennett reached through the window of Joseph's vehicle and stabbed Joseph in the chest.

    Nicola Chang, Joseph's mother, addressed the court via a remote video feed, stating that she opposed the plea agreement and wished to see Stennett receive a more severe penalty.

    "I've suffered for six years," she said. "He murdered my son and I'm feeling all the pain. He's hoping to get the plea to come out and be with his family. I can't get that chance to be with my son anymore."

    Election 2024: Two attorneys compete in runoff to become newest Palm Beach County judge

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SXfn_0wLRvm8C00

    Rowe told Chang that she understood her concerns, but noted that a trial would not guarantee a conviction or prison time for Stennett.

    After accepting the plea, Rowe ordered that Stennett serve concurrent 17-year prison sentences. She credited him with 2,291 days of time served in the county jail while awaiting trial, meaning that he has completed more than six years of his sentence.

    Stennett pleaded to a lesser count of manslaughter after a grand jury had indicted him on a charge of first-degree murder. He answered Rowe's questions confirming his acceptance of the plea but did not further address the court.

    Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham . Help support our work: Subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: He tried to argue 'stand your ground' after a fatal stabbing. Here's how he'll pay instead

    Related Search

    Manslaughter sentencingSelf-Defense lawsViolent crimePalm Beach CountyJustice system criticismRiviera beach

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast16 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post7 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy