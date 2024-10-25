Palm Beach board bans marijuana dispensaries

Even if Floridians approve a state amendment legalizing recreational marijuana, there won't be any pot in Palm Beach.

That's because the town's Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of a zoning code amendment that will keep marijuana dispensaries off the island.

The proposed ordinance streamlines the town’s law prohibiting medical marijuana establishments and cultivation into a blanket ban on marijuana cultivation and dispensaries, town attorney Joanne O’Connor told the commission during its Oct. 1 meeting.

Concerned over the potential passing of Amendment 3 , which would legalize the recreational sale and use of marijuana, the Town Council had asked O’Connor during its Sept. 11 meeting to review the current marijuana ordinances to ensure that Palm Beach continues to bar the sale of marijuana.

"There's a lot of people who say that recreational marijuana is going to pass, so if it does, all I asked Joanne to do is look at whether we could add to this ordinance legal recreational and medical," Council President Bobbie Lindsay told her colleagues during the September meeting.

If the amendment passes, that means people on the island who want to visit a dispensary to buy marijuana will have to traverse less than a mile to West Palm Beach, where at least three dispensaries are doing business on Clematis Street, the downtown's main thoroughfare. The street also has several shops that sell pipes, bongs and CBD products.

But even West Palm Beach was concerned about a proliferation of "pot shops" when the City Commission last year banned new dispensaries citywide, limiting the market to only the nine operating at the time. City leaders said the abundance of dispensaries in and around their most visible street created “perception issues.”

In 2022 the Downtown Development Authority, an independent taxing district that represents downtown business owners, called for a moratorium on the opening of new dispensaries.

“The proliferation of this type of business has a deleterious effect on the area by sending the wrong message about our community, creates a negative perception of our place, and prevents other, more beneficial types of businesses from opening,” the organization’s executive director, Raphael Clemente, wrote in a letter to the City Commission.

Mayor Keith James said at the time that he “share(d) the same concerns.”

A recent survey from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab showed the amendment having support from 66% of respondents, well above Florida's 60% threshold for approving amendments, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

While Palm Beach’s current law — which passed shortly after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2016 legalizing medical marijuana — bans the sale of non-medical marijuana in all of its zoning districts, O’Connor told the planning board that the review was an opportunity to simplify regulation.

The new ordinance removes a slew of rules from the current law that detail the proposal process for a marijuana dispensary, which were added in case state law preempts a prohibition.

“We had a very detailed section on what development standards we might apply,” O’Connor said.

However, those were adopted before Florida amended its statutes to allow municipalities to ban marijuana cultivation and dispensaries, O’Connor told the commission.

“So, for us, it allows us to really go back and take the opportunity to simplify our code” and prohibit marijuana dispensaries, O’Connor said.

With little discussion, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the zoning code amendment to the Town Council, which will review it during the regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 13.

As for Palm Beach's most famous resident, former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump, he said earlier this year that he supports the referendum.

"As a Floridian, I will be voting YES on Amendment 3 this November," he wrote on social media in September.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach board bans marijuana dispensaries