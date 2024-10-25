Election 2024: Coastal Palm Beach County state House district sees rematch from 2022

JUPITER — It's a rematch in the race for Florida House District 87.

Incumbent state Rep. Mike Caruso, a Republican, again is running against Sienna Osta, a Democrat, for the seat, which represents coastal Palm Beach County from Jupiter to Hypoluxo.

Caruso, a certified public accountant and founder of his own CPA firm, is seeking his fourth term in the state House of Representatives. Osta is a West Palm Beach-based attorney who runs her own law firm. Caruso won their 2022 race with about 59% of the vote.

What's at stake?

Florida House District 87 runs along coastal Palm Beach County from the Abacoa neighborhood in Jupiter to the Boynton Inlet, with a west border at U.S. 1 until West Palm Beach and then running as far west as Interstate 95 in north county. It includes sections of Jupiter, Juno Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana and Hypoluxo.

Members of the Florida House of Representatives serve two-year terms and can remain in office no more than four consecutive terms. The position has an annual base salary of $29,697.

Mike Caruso

Age and residence: Caruso, 66, lives in West Palm Beach.

Current job: Certified public accountant.

Top campaign priorities: Caruso, a Republican, said he is seeking reform of property insurance, condo reserves and structural repair. He said he also wants to address development impact fees for affordable housing, guardianship law and submerged lands acquisition. He said he "fought for" affordable housing and lower taxes, stabilized property insurance, and legislation to fight antisemitism and to "clean up" the addiction recovery industry.

Professional history: Caruso founded a CPA firm, Caruso & Caruso.

Political background: Caruso has served two terms in the state House representing District 89, starting in 2018. He now represents voters in District 87.

Education: Bachelor's in business administration specializing in accounting from George Washington University.

Endorsements: Caruso lists endorsements from organizations including the Police Benevolent Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Firefighters, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the National Federation of Independent Business-Florida, the Florida Association Builders and Contractors and the Associated Industries of Florida.

Caruso lists endorsements from organizations including the Police Benevolent Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Firefighters, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the National Federation of Independent Business-Florida, the Florida Association Builders and Contractors and the Associated Industries of Florida. Finances: State records show that Caruso has received $133,220 in contributions as of Oct. 23. He had $60,454 in expenditures.

Sienna Osta

Age and residence: Osta, 36, lives in West Palm Beach.

Current job: Attorney.

Top campaign priorities: Osta's campaign website says that she wants to increase funding for public schools and teachers, repair the state's unemployment system, protect women's rights, expand voting rights and promote economic development.

Professional history: Osta runs her own firm, Osta Law.

Political background: Osta ran for the state House District 87 seat in 2022 but lost to Caruso.

Education: Bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences, molecular and microbiology, University of South Florida; Juris Doctor, Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing, Michigan.

Endorsements: Unknown.

Unknown. Finances: State records show that Osta has received $1,395 in contributions as of Oct. 23. She had $2,220 in expenditures.

How to vote in the November election

There are three ways to vote this November in Palm Beach County — by mail, ahead of time at an early voting site and on Election Day at the polling location assigned to your precinct.

To vote by mail: If you have received your vote by mail ballot, it must arrive at the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

To vote early: Show up through Nov. 3 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at any Palm Beach County early voting location. A full list of these can be found at votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Early-Voting . Voters can also schedule an appointment online to avoid early voting lines.

To vote on Election Day: Find your correct precinct and voting location by visiting votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Precinct-Finder . On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

