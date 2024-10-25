Open in App
    Proposed Mizner Park arts center in jeopardy? Boca project falling short on fundraising

    By Jasmine Fernández, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    BOCA RATON — The Center for Arts and Innovation , the proposed performing arts center in Mizner Park, received partial support this week from Boca Raton officials, despite its organizers disclosing they'd fallen significantly short on donations for the center.

    The center is supposed to be a transformation of the Mizner Park Amphitheater into a multistage performing arts and events venue. Plans for it were approved by the Boca Raton City Council in late 2022.

    By now, the center's organizers were expected to have raised $50 million in pledges. But at a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting Monday, Oct. 21, the center's CEO, Andrea Virgin, said about $32 million had been raised in pledges and about $8 million had been raised in cash.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lsR8_0wLRqSbb00

    BOCA RATON NEWS: City turns 100 a year from now and the city has some big plans to celebrate

    Council members at Monday's meeting expressed feeling blindsided regarding the fundraising. Councilwoman Fran Nachlas, who ran the meeting as chair of the CRA, said she and other council members had received "lots of" emails this week stating the center had "made its fundraising goals, please don't delay this."

    "That is misleading to the public," Nachlas said. "It's important that they know that information. Everybody knows it's a heavy lift, everybody knows it can be a transformational project for Boca Raton, but they need to know all of the facts."

    If the city and the CRA are partners with the center's organizers for the project, Nachlas said, a partnership means being transparent and being honest.

    BOCA RATON NEWS: Former Boston Red Sox star to hold grand opening of youth sports facility in Boca Raton

    Virgin said certain donors need more time, in an effort to explain the miscommunication about the center's funds.

    Council members ended up voting 4-1 at Monday's meeting in approval of the project's new design. They agreed upon a Jan. 7, 2025, deadline for the center's organizers to meet fundraising goals.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epDdf_0wLRqSbb00

    But preceding the vote, Deputy Mayor Yvette Drucker said she'd asked Virgin whether the center was on target with funds, and that Virgin had confirmed it was.

    "You never said that you were not going to meet your cash on hand," Drucker said. Had Virgin told her at any point that the center was not going to meet its goal, Drucker said, that would have alerted her to notify City Manager George Brown.

    Most council members were surprised to learn the target fundraising goal had not been met in recent days because they had directly asked Virgin about it in the past, Drucker said.

    BOCA RATON NEWS: Sneak peek: The Boca Raton resort to unveil new $120 million Beach Club in December

    "You should have just let us know," Drucker said. "We would have had that information, we would have prepared differently, and the narrative would be different."

    During Virgin's initial presentation urging support before the council Monday, she quoted the Bible and said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."

    Drucker later read the quote back to her.

    "You divided the house because you didn't give us information," she said to Virgin. "That's insulting. I have supported you and this project for two-plus years."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAnCl_0wLRqSbb00

    Regardless, Virgin posted a YouTube video Tuesday, on behalf of The Center for Arts and Innovation's board of directors, stating that, on Monday, the City Council had conditionally approved the center's landlord plans. She called it "an essential step forward in further informing the center's scope, budget and design," and thanked those who have funded the work thus far.

    "This approval affirms the city's belief that this is a vital project that will embed creativity within Boca Raton's downtown core and catalyze economic activity and vibrancy in our region," Virgin said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbNWU_0wLRqSbb00

    What's next for the Mizner project to come to fruition?

    In the coming weeks, she said, the center's board of directors will meet with each of the City Council members to discuss proposed amendments to the existing agreement they've already presented to the city. This will "establish a more informed framework, one that respects and protects" donors and prospective donors, she said.

    According to a chart provided by the center's board, groundbreaking for the project is expected in 2028.

    BOCA RATON NEWS: In wealthy Boca and Delray, the rich are getting richer - where does that leave the rest?

    "We are hopeful that we will be able to revise the agreement to strengthen our active partnership with the city of Boca Raton," Virgin said in the Tuesday YouTube video. "We are incredibly thankful for our donors and fellow visionaries who have been steadfast supporters of this project and are looking forward to working with the city to deliver this 21st century hub for creativity and innovation that will benefit the entire South Florida community."

    Jasmine Fernández is a journalist covering Delray Beach and Boca Raton for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at jfernandez@pbpost.com and follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @jasminefernandz . Help support our work. Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Proposed Mizner Park arts center in jeopardy? Boca project falling short on fundraising

    Delray beachBoca Raton city councilCommunity Redevelopment AgencyMizner parkBoca RatonCenter for arts and innovation

