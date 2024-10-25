Open in App
    Dispute outside West Palm store ended with man fatally shot. Here's how gunman will pay.

    By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    WEST PALM BEACH — A jury has found two Palm Beach County men guilty in the May 2022 murder of a 21-year-old man outside a West Palm Beach community grocery store.

    Jurors on Tuesday, Oct. 22 convicted Daquinn Maberry and Terrence McMillian of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Antwan Wellons outside Adam Grocery on North Tamarind Avenue. They also found the men guilty of attempted murder in the wounding of 26-year-old Dominic Daniels in the same attack.

    Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd deferred sentencing and scheduled a status hearing for December.

    Maberry, of suburban West Palm Beach, and McMillian, of Riviera Beach, each declined to testify. A grand jury had indicted them on first-degree and attempted first-degree murder after West Palm Beach police alleged that one of them brandished an AK-47 style rifle and the other a pistol as they fired shots at Wellons and Daniels on May 10, 2022.

    Sex trafficking: Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, partner indicted on federal charges

    Wellons was found bloodied and wounded from multiple gunshots along the 2100 block of Tamarind, near Lincoln Road. He died at St. Mary's Medical Center. Daniels drove himself to the hospital.

    In the meantime, police tracked a vehicle captured on surveillance-camera video to an address in Riviera Beach.

    DNA evidence linked defendants to fatal West Palm Beach shooting

    Officers detained McMillian as he attempted to the exit the rear of the residence. Maberry attempted to flee in the vehicle, but investigators took him into custody after he was involved in a crash on Northlake Boulevard near Palm Beach Gardens.

    Detectives obtained a warrant to search the Riviera Beach residence and recovered several items, including a hooded sweatshirt that matched clothing worn by one of the gunmen in a surveillance-camera video, an arrest report said.

    DNA taken from the shirt identified McMillian as the most likely contributor. Maberry and McMillian's fingerprints were recovered from the the vehicle, police said at the time of their arrests.

    Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dispute outside West Palm store ended with man fatally shot. Here's how gunman will pay.

