    Big crowds expected at CocoFest, an all-day wellness event Saturday in Boca Raton

    By Jasmine Fernández, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    BOCA RATON — CocoFest, a community wellness festival launched in 2023, will return to Boca Raton on Saturday.

    The event is an extension of the monthly wellness Coco Market , held in Delray Beach the first weekend of every month. CocoFest is taking place in Boca Raton to accommodate the larger group of expected guests.

    "With over 3,000 people in attendance last year, we're thrilled to welcome even more families, wellness enthusiasts, and local businesses to CocoFest," said Corey Heyman, founder of Coco Market. "This event draws people from across the state, creating an unforgettable experience and I hope that this event creates change, and spreads love even further than South Florida."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjrZB_0wLQdgTb00

    What is Boca Raton's CocoFest?

    It's a wellness festival aimed at uniting local small businesses, wellness practitioners and families to promote and celebrate holistic health. The event is free and promises to offer something for everybody — from yoga classes, to children's activities, to meditation sessions, to holistic healing services. A vendor market, too, will feature more than 100 local businesses.

    The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus , at 5000 T-Rex Avenue off Yamato Road. Parking is free.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXsqG_0wLQdgTb00

    What to expect at CocoFest in Boca Raton

    The festival will feature a wide range of activities meant to enhance the wellness of attendees.

    • Ascension Gateway: Guests can find free yoga and movement classes led by local instructors. Classes will be suitable for all levels.
    • Family Forest: The festival will offer activities for children and families, such as kids' yoga and interactive play opportunities.
    • Meditation Garden: Various meditation sessions provide attendees with a place to retreat.
    • Healing Oasis: Guests can find holistic healing methods, including massages, cupping, acupuncture and animal therapy.
    • Retail Row: For those looking to shop, this vendor market will showcase more than 100 small businesses offering health and wellness products, jewelry, clothing, home decor, gifts and more.
    • Hydration and nourishment: Attendees will have healthy food options from local vendors, featuring hot sauce, sourdough bread, microgreens and more.
    • Engaging workshops: Guests will have the option to participate in workshops led by health and wellness experts covering topics, such as nutrition, mental health and holistic healing.
    • Live music and entertainment: Performances from local artists will happen throughout the day, according to organizers.

    A full schedule of events can be found online at cocomarket.org/event .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnGml_0wLQdgTb00

    When is the next CocoFest?

    It's scheduled for Feb. 15, 2025, also at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus.

    In the meantime, Coco Market will take place at Old School Square in Delray Beach on these dates: Nov. 3, Nov. 17 for its holiday market, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.

    BOCA RATON NEWS: FDOT rolls out extensive pedestrian and bicycle lane improvement project

    BOCA RATON NEWS: Sneak peek: The Boca Raton resort to unveil new $120 million Beach Club in December

    BOCA RATON NEWS: Why 3 million people are riding the wave of positivity with this Boca Raton influencer

    Want more Boca Raton news?

    Sign up for our Post on Boca Raton weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

    Jasmine Fernández is a journalist covering Delray Beach and Boca Raton for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at jfernandez@pbpost.com and follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @jasminefernandz . Help support our work. Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Big crowds expected at CocoFest, an all-day wellness event Saturday in Boca Raton

