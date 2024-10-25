Open in App
    Despite traffic concerns, county OKs GL Homes' 12th Valencia community near Boynton Beach

    By Mike Diamond, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    Palm Beach County commissioners have approved plans for GL Homes' 12th Valencia community, a 481-unit high-end development west of Boynton Beach , despite concerns over the traffic impact on heavily traveled Lyons Road .

    County Mayor Maria Sachs on Thursday, Oct. 24, unsuccessfully called on her colleagues to put off approving the project until Lyons is widened to four lanes from two. That won't happen at least until late 2026, and road projects have routinely missed their completion dates in recent years, a source of frustration for commissioners.

    Construction of Whitworth South, the community's tentative name, is expected to begin in 2025. With the first homeowners expected to move in late next year, more traffic will be added onto either failing or near-failing roads within a 2-mile radius of Whitworth South. And 259 of those trips would occur during peak-hour times, according to the traffic study prepared for GL Homes.

    Whitworth South is expected to open before Lyons Road is widened

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwHWm_0wLQdWbD00

    “We are going to have all this traffic going onto a road that the applicant’s own traffic expert says is deficient,” said Sachs. “Give us the time to build the infrastructure. This is not good for the people.”

    Other commissioners, though, said they had no choice but to approve the GL Homes’ development because of the state law that stripped the ability of counties and municipalities to reject projects based on traffic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKtlM_0wLQdWbD00

    The 168-acre Whitworth South site is about a mile south of Boynton Beach Boulevard. GL Homes will construct a northbound left-turn lane and a southbound right-turn lane on Lyons Road. The entrance that will line up with the one across the street at Canyon Springs. The intersection is expected to eventually have a traffic signal.

    Already on the west side of Lyons are Valencia Reserve, Valencia Sound and the nearly built-out Valencia Grand . On the east side are the family developments of Canyon Lakes, Canyon Isles and Canyon Springs, along with Valencia Cove and Valencia Bay. More than 7,000 residents live along the 3-mile stretch of highway from Boynton Beach Boulevard to Flavor Pict Road. The area has more than 5,000 homes.

    Brian Seymour, an attorney representing GL Homes, referenced the state law concerning traffic. He said it is the responsibility of the public entity to correct traffic deficiencies, not the builder.

    "Who is coming up next?:" Bedner's Market gets OK to build warehouses on preserved land

    More: A 12th Valencia community is coming west of Delray; first project after land-swap collapse

    “I reject the idea that we have no discretion,” countered Sachs. “Otherwise, why are we here? We need to take a pause. Let’s approve this at the right time, and that is not now. If the state wants to sue me, they know where to find me.”

    Sachs noted that she was in the state Senate when the law was passed. It was not the law’s intent to handcuff public officials, she said, adding: “If it was, we do not need to be here.” But her colleagues disagreed, saying the law is clear and that GL Homes played by the rules.

    The Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations, or COBWRA, had initially pushed for a pause, calling on GL Homes to wait until Lyons was widened. But after discussions with GL Homes, COBWRA reversed its position, concluding that it would not be right to force GL Homes to wait for the road-widening project to be completed.

    “At the end of the day, we support the project,” said Dagmar Brahs, representing COBWRA.

    Commissioner Gregg Weiss said the public needs to be aware that the state Legislature took rights away from counties to review development projects. Unless the law is changed, he said the commission has no choice but to follow it.

    How much will homes cost at Whitworth South?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJHiZ_0wLQdWbD00

    Like all the Valencia developments, this one will be age-restricted. Homes are expected to sell for $1 million or more. The Whitworth family farmed the tract of land for many years.

    The development will include an oversized clubhouse with a dining area for residents and their guests. There will be 11 lakes, intended to attract wildlife such as wading birds. Amenities will include swimming pools, tennis courts, pickleball courts and pedestrian pathways.

    The new community will increase the demand for retail, dining, banking and medical services that are already available within the Canyon Town Center and Cobblestone Plaza, both of which are at the corner of Lyons and Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to GL Homes.

    Want more Boynton Beach news?

    Sign up for our Post on Boynton Beach weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

    Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com . Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Despite traffic concerns, county OKs GL Homes' 12th Valencia community near Boynton Beach

    Comments / 3

    PMW6465
    3h ago
    Absolutely disgusting that developers are still fucking greedy. They can’t even sell the inventory available now. I hate this place.
    DREandVICKI Robertson
    23h ago
    we are killing the planet one "home" at a time. I am so sorry for the creatures, flora, & fauna that completely get disregarded and demolished. where will those creatures go? the "not my yard" people. killed because they're "invasive", ignored because they're not "attractive". we are the source of our own misery. so long #Everglades 🫶🏼
