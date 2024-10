How Palm Beach Gardens is growing: Outer shell of TGL golf arena complete as matches near

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The outside shell of the towering indoor golf arena rising on Palm Beach State College's Palm Beach Gardens campus is complete.

Teams of players from around the world will compete in the TGL team at the SoFi Center starting in January. In the meantime, crews are working on the interior elements of the arena, entry pavilion, exterior plaza and player performance building.

TGL is the interactive golf league led by PGA Tour players Tiger Woods , who lives in Jupiter Island, and Rory McIlroy, who has a home in Jupiter. The first match is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN on Jan. 7 during prime time.

Pieces of red steel framing sit on the outside of the building. They mark the site of the entry pavilion, where crews will install an LED screen and signs.

The steel, walls and roof are also up on its player-performance building, a smaller structure on the south end of the arena where golfers will warm up.

Inside the arena, crews have installed a steel seating structure, a 46-foot-by-64-foot Jumbotron-type screen, HVAC ductwork, broadcast lighting, the framing of the owners’ boxes and player benches, according to a spokesperson for TGL presented by SoFi.

The arena is set for completion in mid-December, but players will start hitting balls at the SoFi Center in early November, its spokesperson said.

TGL is hosting a job fair at PBSC campus

TGL is hosting a job fair on the PBSC campus on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 7 p.m. for positions, including guest services, ushers, event production and ticket-takers. The job fair will be in Room SC-127 of the BioScience Building.

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com .

