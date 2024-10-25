'It is OK': He wants to break stigmas that surround eating disorders in men. Here's how.

LANTANA — About 1% of research surrounding eating disorders is dedicated to males.

It’s a statistic Joseph Toste has learned as a doctoral student at the Barry University School of Social Work. And it’s one he hopes to change.

“Very few men go to treatment for it,” Toste said.

He is one of them. Since he was 8 years old, Toste has battled multiple eating disorders. When he sought treatment for the first time nearly 25 years ago, he realized most of the field was geared toward women.

“I was the only male,” said Toste, now 52. “I felt very isolated and alone.”

Toste has had atypical anorexia , an eating disorder in which a person has all symptoms of anorexia, except being underweight; bulimia , characterized by uncontrolled episodes of overeating followed by methods to avoid gaining weight; and binge eating disorder , which causes chronic, compulsive overeating. His highest weight was in his 20s, he said, when he was about 360 pounds.

He attributes the disordered eating to a childhood trauma involving a family member. He said he often felt he had to fend for himself.

“I had to learn how to protect myself as a small boy,” Toste said. “Unfortunately, at that time, I used food as a coping skill. Now, my goal is to really teach males and other folks with eating disorders that there’s other ways to cope — healthier ways to cope with trauma.”

Treatment for an eating disorder varies, Toste said. But it can entail talk therapy, one of the most common forms of counseling for eating disorders; medical monitoring; or residential treatment, depending on the severity of a case.

“The treatment I received, I’m very grateful for it,” said Toste, who has undergone three types of therapy: residential, outpatient and talk. “I wouldn’t be at the place I am at today without it. But there was really nothing in those facilities to meet my needs as a male.”

Why? Because of the shame tied to having an eating disorder as a man, Toste said. And the stereotype that only women develop eating disorders.

“A lot of men, they feel that shame,” Toste said. “The stigma that they’re less than, quote, unquote, 'a man.’ ”

His goal is to break those stereotypes and normalize eating disorders among males with childhood trauma by creating a specialized care system for them. For the last 25 years, he’s been a social worker in Palm Beach County. He’s worked as a crisis intervention specialist, a clinical director, a victim advocate and a psychotherapist. He also is a former reserve police officer.

Toste studied pre-law and criminal justice at Florida Atlantic University. He overcame poverty while growing up and is the first person in his family to attend college. As a student at John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres, he was in a dropout-prevention program, where he met a guidance counselor to whom he credits his choice to pursue higher education.

Today, he lives in Lantana. He has a 14-year-old daughter and he is a Palm Health Foundation behavioral health scholar. He’s a full-time counselor, too, at Pelago — a virtual clinic for substance abuse management.

Toste knows the approach he’ll take counseling people in positions like his.

“Validate them immediately,” he said. “Show them that it is OK as a man to really allow yourself to be vulnerable in a clinical counseling space. You deserve to have your needs met, just like anyone else.”

Jasmine Fernández is a journalist covering Delray Beach and Boca Raton for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at jfernandez@pbpost.com and follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @jasminefernandz . Help support our work. Subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 'It is OK': He wants to break stigmas that surround eating disorders in men. Here's how.