    Election 2024: Palm Beach County voters to choose new state attorney. Who's on the ballot?

    By Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    WEST PALM BEACH — In fewer than two weeks, Palm Beach County voters will have their first chance in more than a decade to choose a new state attorney .

    Contenders include Democrat Alexcia Cox, a longtime prosecutor endorsed by the current state attorney; Republican Sam Stern, a private attorney who comes from a line of prosecutors and public servants; and Adam Farkas, an independent candidate with experience prosecuting defendants and defending them.

    Each hopes to replace three-term incumbent Dave Aronberg, who announced last year that he would not seek reelection . The victor of the Nov. 5 general election will take Aronberg's place at the State Attorney's Office in January, earning a salary of $218,939 to lead about 115 prosecutors and 180 support staff members.

    Am I registered to vote in Florida? How to check

    What's at stake?

    The outcome of this year's election has the potential to shape the justice system for many years to come. In Florida, there are no term limits for state attorneys. That means November's winner can serve an unlimited number of four-year terms, as long as they continue to win reelection.

    In Palm Beach County, that's more than a hypothetical. David Bludworth, elected in 1972, served as the community's top prosecutor for 21 years. His successor, Barry Krischer, served for 16 years after that. Aronberg served for 11 years before endorsing Cox, one of his chief assistant state attorneys, to take his place.

    The State Attorney’s Office prosecutes thousands of cases a year, ranging from murders to trespassing. Its top prosecutor can help decide which cases to pursue and which to drop, when to seek the death penalty and when to recommend diversion programs instead of prison sentences.

    Here's what to know about the candidates vying for the spot.

    Abortion and Amendment 4: Five things to know about Florida's Election Day question

    Alexcia Cox

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEzEr_0wJun2fi00

    • Age and residence: 44, Royal Palm Beach.
    • Current job: Deputy chief assistant state attorney at the State Attorney's Office in Palm Beach County.
    • Top campaign priorities: Cox plans to create an Elder Crimes Unit focused on combatting cybercrime. In an effort to improve employee retention, she also plans to establish housing incentives for prosecutors, advocate for higher wages from the state and introduce health and wellness initiatives for employees.
    • Political background: None.
    • Education: Cox earned her law degree at Florida State University College of Law.
    • Endorsements: Cox is endorsed by more than 50 elected officials, including State Attorney Dave Aronberg; Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw; Congressional members Lois Frankel and Jared Moskowitz; and state senators Tina Polsky, Lori Berman and Bobby Powell.
    • Finances: As of Oct. 18, Cox and her political committee, Friends of Alexcia Cox, had raised about $450,835 and spent about $320,170. Attorneys, paralegals and legal assistants make up about 22% of her contributors. About 5% of Cox's donors listed out-of-state addresses. The average donation amount is $245.

    Sam Stern

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwSyk_0wJun2fi00

    • Age and residence: 43, West Palm Beach.
    • Current job: Attorney at Stern, Kilcullen & Rufolo LLC, a New Jersey law firm with an office in Palm Beach Gardens.
    • Top campaign priorities: Stern, who has experience teaching trial advocacy at the University of Miami's law school, said he hopes to recruit the best talent and provide the best training for prosecutors. He also plans to create a task force dedicated to prosecuting felons in possession of firearms.
    • Political background: None.
    • Education: Stern earned his bachelor's degree at Hobart & William Smith Colleges and his law degree at Fordham University School of Law.
    • Endorsements: Stern has been endorsed by Michael Caruso (State Rep. District 87), Rick Roth (State Rep. District 94), Peggy Gossett-Seidman (State Rep. District 91), Sara Baxter (Palm Beach County Commissioner District 6), and Gregg Lerman and Craig Williams, two veteran prosecutors who lost to Cox in the Democratic primary race for state attorney.
    • Finances: As of Oct. 18, Stern and his political committee, Stern PC, raised about $1.45 million and spent about $1.07 million. Like Cox, attorneys make up about 22% of Stern's contributors. About $338,000 (a little less than a quarter of the total) came from out-of-state donors. The average donation is $6,240.

    Adam Farkas

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCX1m_0wJun2fi00

    • Age and residence: 40, North Palm Beach.
    • Current job: Partner at the law firm Farkas & Crowley, P.A.
    • Top campaign priorities: Farkas hopes to reduce the incarceration rate by ending incarceration for minor probation violations and expanding the use of treatment and pretrial diversion programs for defendants. He also plans to assess and address racial disparities in sentencing and lobby state officials for better pay for prosecutors.
    • Political background: None.
    • Education: Farkas earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana University and his law degree from Nova Southeastern University.
    • Endorsements: Farkas has listed no endorsements. He said that, as a no-party candidate, he has "not participated in the endorsement game as partisan candidates."
    • Finances: As of Oct. 18, Farkas raised about $22,850 and spent about $20,550. Attorneys make up Farkas' greatest contributors. About 85% of donors were from Florida.

    How to vote in the November election

    There are three ways to vote this November in Palm Beach County — by mail, ahead of time at an early voting site and on Election Day at the polling location assigned to your precinct.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election 2024: Palm Beach County voters to choose new state attorney. Who's on the ballot?

