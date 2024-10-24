Election 2024: Incumbent, former mayor vie for county commission in Hispanic-led district

GREENACRES — The population of central Palm Beach County’s commission district has changed. So have its boundaries. So have its issues since it has become home to hundreds of families from the Caribbean and the Americas.

The question is: Will voters in District 3 change their commissioner, too?

On Nov. 5, they'll choose between Michael Barnett, a Republican whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the post in 2023, or Joel Flores, a Democrat who served two terms as mayor of Greenacres, the city at District 3's core. Flores was the first Hispanic to hold the office, and the county in 2021 redrew District 3's boundaries to give it a Hispanic majority.

Both Barnett and Flores cite similar issues as they campaign for the office, which carries a four-year term and an annual salary of $113,600. Tops among them are the cost of housing and the area’s shortage of it.

Over the last 20 years, Greenacres and Palm Springs become home to much of the county's workforce in the health care, education, construction and food and server industries. Most of its residents commute 30 minutes to work.

Whoever is elected will be charged with the task of diverting county dollars and projects to an area many only see when driving between Wellington and West Palm Beach. Its population has boomed and grown more diverse, but it lacks jobs and is seeing some of its residents priced out of the county.

What's at stake?

Hispanics are the county’s largest and the fastest-growing minority group. In 2010, Palm Springs became the county's first Hispanic-majority municipality. As of 2022, almost 45% of Greenacres population identified as Hispanic; Palm Springs stands at 62%.

District 3’s new boundaries extend it from Greenacres east through Palm Springs and parts of Lake Worth Beach. It encompasses Lake Clarke Shores and parts of suburban West Palm Beach as well.

The person voters elect will advocate for an area some describe as “stuck in time" and seek public-private partnerships to help move it forward.

Greenacres and Palm Springs have not seen redevelopment like other parts of the county. They are largely built out horizontally with single-family homes and aging shopping malls and have been slow to add multifamily housing.

As a result, prices for homes and apartments have spiked and many new residents are faced with leaving the communities they have come to call home.

Barnett, 47, lives in Greenacres. He was born in New York City and has lived in Palm Beach County since 1987, after living for a year in Puerto Rico. Current job: County Commissioner for District 3, a position to which Gov. Ron Desantis appointed him in 2023 after longtime commissioner Dave Kerner took a job in Tallahassee. Barnett also is a personal injury lawyer at the Shiner Law Group Boca Raton office.

