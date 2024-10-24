Open in App
    Election 2024: Incumbent, former mayor vie for county commission in Hispanic-led district

    By Valentina Palm, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2dP6_0wJumvjH00

    GREENACRES — The population of central Palm Beach County’s commission district has changed. So have its boundaries. So have its issues since it has become home to hundreds of families from the Caribbean and the Americas.

    The question is: Will voters in District 3 change their commissioner, too?

    On Nov. 5, they'll choose between Michael Barnett, a Republican whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the post in 2023, or Joel Flores, a Democrat who served two terms as mayor of Greenacres, the city at District 3's core. Flores was the first Hispanic to hold the office, and the county in 2021 redrew District 3's boundaries to give it a Hispanic majority.

    Both Barnett and Flores cite similar issues as they campaign for the office, which carries a four-year term and an annual salary of $113,600. Tops among them are the cost of housing and the area’s shortage of it.

    Over the last 20 years, Greenacres and Palm Springs become home to much of the county's workforce in the health care, education, construction and food and server industries. Most of its residents commute 30 minutes to work.

    Whoever is elected will be charged with the task of diverting county dollars and projects to an area many only see when driving between Wellington and West Palm Beach. Its population has boomed and grown more diverse, but it lacks jobs and is seeing some of its residents priced out of the county.

    Special report: Palm Beach County housing crisis squeezing blue-collar workers out of two Hispanic cities

    What's at stake?

    Hispanics are the county’s largest and the fastest-growing minority group. In 2010, Palm Springs became the county's first Hispanic-majority municipality. As of 2022, almost 45% of Greenacres population identified as Hispanic; Palm Springs stands at 62%.

    District 3’s new boundaries extend it from Greenacres east through Palm Springs and parts of Lake Worth Beach. It encompasses Lake Clarke Shores and parts of suburban West Palm Beach as well.

    The person voters elect will advocate for an area some describe as “stuck in time" and seek public-private partnerships to help move it forward.

    Special report: The American Dream is alive in Greenacres, Palm Springs. Its Hispanic businesses prove it.

    Greenacres and Palm Springs have not seen redevelopment like other parts of the county. They are largely built out horizontally with single-family homes and aging shopping malls and have been slow to add multifamily housing.

    As a result, prices for homes and apartments have spiked and many new residents are faced with leaving the communities they have come to call home.

    Michael Barnett

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpy2w_0wJumvjH00

    • Age and residence: Barnett, 47, lives in Greenacres. He was born in New York City and has lived in Palm Beach County since 1987, after living for a year in Puerto Rico.
    • Current job: County Commissioner for District 3, a position to which Gov. Ron Desantis appointed him in 2023 after longtime commissioner Dave Kerner took a job in Tallahassee. Barnett also is a personal injury lawyer at the Shiner Law Group Boca Raton office.
    • Top campaign priorities: He wants to build more workforce and affordable housing to fight homelessness in the district. He is leading the effort to establish a multicultural Center in Greenacres.
    • Professional history: Barnett has practiced personal injury law for 17 years.
    • Political background: Barnett was the chairman for the Republican Party of Palm Beach County prior to joining the commission. He also was the vice chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. He holds office hours each month at Palm Springs Village Hall.
    • Education: He graduated from the University of Miami’s School of Law and has a bachelor's in political science from the University of South Florida and an associate's degree from Palm Beach State College.
    • Endorsements: Former President Donald Trump, U.S. Senators from Florida Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and Greenacres council members Peter Noble and Judy Dugo; the Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County PAC; the Professional Firefighter and Paramedics, Local 2928 IAFF; and the Police Benevolent Association.
    • Finances: Barnett raised $175,915 through July 29 and spent $113,571.

    How Greenacres is changing: Central county's largest city seeks to rebrand itself

    Joel Flores

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DiUdl_0wJumvjH00

    • Age and residence: Flores, 42, lives in Greenacres. The Puerto Rico native moved with his family in 2010 to Greenacres when the U.S. Army deployed him to Afghanistan.
    • Current job: Flores works as a wealth management advisor and is a partner at Loggerhead Wealth Management.
    • Top campaign priorities: He wants to lower housing costs by using the county’s housing bond to bring workforce and affordable units and by creating jobs and economic development opportunities in the district. He also wants to improve infrastructure and traffic in the area.
    • Professional history: Flores is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. Before joining Loggerhead Wealth Management, he served as the vice president of business development and small business initiatives for the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce.
    • Political background: Greenacres Mayor from 2017 to 2024.
    • Education: Master’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University and a bachelor's in business from Lyndon State College.
    • Endorsements: Flores’ campaign page lists endorsements from local leaders including Greenacres Mayor Chuck Shaw and council members Susy Diaz and Paula Bousquet; Palm Beach County School Board members Alejandra Ayala and Erica Whitfield; Wellington council members John McGovern and Maria Antuña; U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel; and state Reps. Katherine Waldron and David Silvers. He also received endorsements from the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, the Latino Victory Fund, VoteVets and the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council.
    • Finances: Flores raised $150,789 through July 29 and spent $83,855.

    Valentina Palm covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Greenacres, Palm Springs and other western communities in Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. Email her at vpalm@pbpost.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @ValenPalmB. Support local journalism: Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election 2024: Incumbent, former mayor vie for county commission in Hispanic-led district

