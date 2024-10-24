Open in App
    Election 2024: Incumbent faces challenge in bid for second term as Palm Beach County clerk

    By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    WEST PALM BEACH — Incumbent Joe Abruzzo will face Republican challenger Samuel Thompson in the race for clerk & comptroller for Palm Beach County.

    Abruzzo, a Democrat and a former state senator and state representative, is seeking his second term in the office.

    Thompson, a former Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy, is seeking his first term in this office but has run for another position before. He was a candidate for Palm Beach County sheriff in 2012 and 2016. Ric Bradshaw, the current sheriff, won both races.

    Voters across the county will choose the winner in the Nov. 5 election.

    What's at stake?

    The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller in Palm Beach County is a constitutional officer who is responsible for protecting public records and taxpayer money.

    The job carries a four-year term and pays an annual salary of about $206,000 per year. The clerk and comptroller oversees a staff of about 650 employees.

    Joseph Abruzzo

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afZC7_0wJum0wT00

    • Age and residence: Abruzzo, 44, lives in Boynton Beach.
    • Current job: Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller, elected November 2020.
    • Top campaign priorities: Abruzzo lists four priorities on his campaign webpage. They are protecting resident tax dollars, streamlining operations at the clerk's office to eliminate unnecessary trips to a courthouse, protecting residents from property fraud through the use of the Property Fraud Alert System and a commitment to employee well-being, professional development and mental health.
    • Professional history: Port security specialist, U.S. Coast Guard Reserves, 2005-2013.
    • Political background: Abruzzo, a Democrat, served three terms in the Florida House of Representatives (2008-2012, 2016-2018) and one term in the Florida Senate (2012-2016).
    • Education: Bachelor's degree in communications, Lynn University.
    • Endorsements: Abruzzo lists endorsements from various organizations including the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, Palm Beach County Firefighters, the AFL-CIO and the political organizations WINNOW and BLUEPAC.
    • Finances : Abruzzo had $65,400 in contributions as of Oct. 23. He spent $29,138.54.

    Samuel Thompson

    • Age and residence: Thompson, 60, lives in Royal Palm Beach.
    • Current job: Entrepreneur, mortgage broker.
    • Top campaign priorities: Thompson, a former sheriff's office corrections deputy, said his priorities as clerk and comptroller will be to serve the people of Palm Beach County and to follow the laws as written. Thompson said he wants to go into the office with an open mind, but also do due diligence, including requesting a forensic audit to detect any misappropriation of county funds.
    • Professional history: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy, 1988-2004. Retired U.S Navy SEAL.
    • Political background: No previous office held.
    • Education: Master's in criminal justice management, LaSalle University.
    • Endorsements: Thompson did not list any endorsements.
    • Finances: Thompson loaned his campaign $13,659.54 as of Oct. 23. He had $13,328.28 in expenditures.

    How to vote in the November election

    There are three ways to vote this November in Palm Beach County — by mail, ahead of time at an early voting site and on Election Day at the polling location assigned to your precinct.

    Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham . Help support our work: Subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election 2024: Incumbent faces challenge in bid for second term as Palm Beach County clerk

