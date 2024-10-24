Election 2024: Incumbent faces challenge in bid for second term as Palm Beach County clerk

WEST PALM BEACH — Incumbent Joe Abruzzo will face Republican challenger Samuel Thompson in the race for clerk & comptroller for Palm Beach County.

Abruzzo, a Democrat and a former state senator and state representative, is seeking his second term in the office.

Thompson, a former Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy, is seeking his first term in this office but has run for another position before. He was a candidate for Palm Beach County sheriff in 2012 and 2016. Ric Bradshaw, the current sheriff, won both races.

Voters across the county will choose the winner in the Nov. 5 election.

What's at stake?

The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller in Palm Beach County is a constitutional officer who is responsible for protecting public records and taxpayer money.

The job carries a four-year term and pays an annual salary of about $206,000 per year. The clerk and comptroller oversees a staff of about 650 employees.

Age and residence: Abruzzo, 44, lives in Boynton Beach.

Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller, elected November 2020.

Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller, elected November 2020. Top campaign priorities: Abruzzo lists four priorities on his campaign webpage. They are protecting resident tax dollars, streamlining operations at the clerk's office to eliminate unnecessary trips to a courthouse, protecting residents from property fraud through the use of the Property Fraud Alert System and a commitment to employee well-being, professional development and mental health.

Port security specialist, U.S. Coast Guard Reserves, 2005-2013.

Political background: Abruzzo, a Democrat, served three terms in the Florida House of Representatives (2008-2012, 2016-2018) and one term in the Florida Senate (2012-2016).

Education: Bachelor's degree in communications, Lynn University.

Bachelor's degree in communications, Lynn University. Endorsements: Abruzzo lists endorsements from various organizations including the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, Palm Beach County Firefighters, the AFL-CIO and the political organizations WINNOW and BLUEPAC.

Finances : Abruzzo had $65,400 in contributions as of Oct. 23. He spent $29,138.54.

Age and residence: Thompson, 60, lives in Royal Palm Beach.

Entrepreneur, mortgage broker.

Entrepreneur, mortgage broker. Top campaign priorities: Thompson, a former sheriff's office corrections deputy, said his priorities as clerk and comptroller will be to serve the people of Palm Beach County and to follow the laws as written. Thompson said he wants to go into the office with an open mind, but also do due diligence, including requesting a forensic audit to detect any misappropriation of county funds.

Professional history: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy, 1988-2004. Retired U.S Navy SEAL.

Political background: No previous office held.

Education: Master's in criminal justice management, LaSalle University.

Master's in criminal justice management, LaSalle University. Endorsements: Thompson did not list any endorsements.

Finances: Thompson loaned his campaign $13,659.54 as of Oct. 23. He had $13,328.28 in expenditures.

How to vote in the November election

There are three ways to vote this November in Palm Beach County — by mail, ahead of time at an early voting site and on Election Day at the polling location assigned to your precinct.

To vote by mail: Make an online request that your ballot be mailed to you , or call the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections at 561-656-6200.

To vote early: Show up through Nov. 3 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at any Palm Beach County early voting location. A full list of these can be found at votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Early-Voting . Voters can also schedule an appointment online to avoid early voting lines.

To vote on Election Day: Find your correct precinct and voting location by visiting votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Precinct-Finder . On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

