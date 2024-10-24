24 of Palm Beach County's top outdoor fests and festivities of the 2024-25 season

So it's finally fall and this is what we live for in South Florida, that first cool front, that drop in humidity, those cooling north and northeast breezes off the water and, hopefully, no more hurricanes.

Seriously, just stay away from the entire state Jim Cantore (The Weather Channel meteorologist, storm chaser and harbinger of doom).

It's also the official start of our season in Palm Beach County. From November through May, while so much of the country shivers, this is our time to get outside and enjoy art shows, music festivals, great sporting events and more.

From Jupiter to Boca Raton, from West Palm Beach to Wellington and Belle Glade, our area is packed with one exciting event after another.

If you're wondering what do to on almost any weekend, this list should have you covered.

24 in 2024: The best of Palm Beach County's outdoor festivals and events

Feast of Little Italy, Jupiter

Returning to Abacoa, the Galbani Feast of Little Italy will once again feature national Italian-American entertainers, authentic food, cooking stages with nationally-known chefs, including chef Marco Sciortino and Anthony Ancampa, and more. Just to get your taste buds working overtime there will be fresh pasta, sausage, peppers, arancini, braciole, and many more classic dishes. Italian desserts will be there too, including homemade zeppoles with powdered sugar, sfogliatella, and cannoli. Returning as mistress of ceremonies this year will be WRMF on-air personality Virginia Sinicki.

The event is 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. 1267 Main St., Jupiter. Free admission. Information: feastoflittleitaly.com

LagoonFest, West Palm Beach

Learn about and celebrate our stretch of Intracoastal Waterway known as the Lake Worth Lagoon at this event. See wildlife presentations, participate in kayak clean-up tours, climb aboard the catamaran Hakuna Matata for scientist-guided tours, enjoy face painting, lawn games, artful crafts and more. Touching 13 cities from North Palm Beach to West Palm Beach to Boynton Beach, the Lake Worth Lagoon is a 20-mile-long urban estuary, where beauty can be found above and below the waterline.

The event will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Flagler Drive between Clematis and Evernia Streets, West Palm Beach. Free. Information: thepalmbeaches.com/lagoonfest

Art + Craft + Design Creative Market at Armory Art Center

In celebration of the center's 40th anniversary, this two-day event will showcase works by approximately 100 artisans working in various mediums. This year, the event will also feature a juried art exhibition that will be on display at the center for a month. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site. Within walking distance of CityPlace, the Norton Museum of Art and much more, the market is visited by over 5,000 people each year.

The event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov 10. 811 Park Place, West Palm Beach. Free. Information: armoryart.org

Juno Beach Craft Festival on the Ocean

For a 22nd year, visitors to this festival can stroll along A1A in Juno Beach and shop handcrafted leather goods, paintings, photography, personalized products, glassworks, and much more. This local favorite event will have fine crafts to suit every budget and is a great way to get a jump on that holiday gift shopping.

The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. 14200 US 1, Juno Beach. Free admission. Information: artfestival.com

Downtown West Palm Beach Art Festival

Held at CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach, this show in its 14th year will allow residents and visitors alike to stroll amidst life-size sculptures, spectacular paintings, one-of-a-kind jewels, photography, ceramics and more. The artists will be on site to discuss their inspirations and processes for each hand-made work.

The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17. 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. Free admission. Information: artfestival.com

Zoo Lights at Palm Beach Zoo

Going bigger and brighter than ever for 2024-25, this event, presented in conjunction with FPL SolarNow, will light up the zoo with nearly one million lights. Running through trees and used to create beautiful light sculptures, this has become a South Florida holiday staple. Love the light tunnel? It's nearly twice as big this year! In addition, there are events within the event including visits with Santa, a snowy DJ dance party, 21 and older nights, and the Zoo Year's Celebration to ring in 2025. The light shows and New Year's celebration are timed, ticketed events. Please see website for more information.

The the display will open for viewing Nov. 23 and be on for ticketed days through Jan. 5. 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. See website for times and tickets. Information: palmbeachzoo.org

Holiday in Paradise-West Palm Beach

Once again featuring Sandi, the world's only 35-foot tall, 700-ton holiday tree, this year's Holiday in Paradise is presented by Florida Power & Light with the theme "Sandi Shares Harmony." In addition to Sandi, there will be other sand sculptures. It seems that in the off season "Sandi met Harmony, the leader of a happy herd of llamas." Harmony will be there along with a happy herd of eight additional llamas. The harmonious crew will be sculpted at the base of Sandi and along the Waterfront. The entire event kicks off with the tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5. Through New Year's Eve, there will one holiday-themed event after another including Sandi and Santa's Annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 8; the Aloha Dancers during Sunday on the Waterfront on Sunday, Dec. 15 and much more.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Downtown West Palm Beach on the great lawn and along the waterfront, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Free. Information: wpb.org/Residents/Community-Events

Winterfest with Vanilla Ice

Presented in partnership with the Greater Wellington Chamber, this massive, annual holiday party will feature performer, music icon, philanthropist, actor, and TV star “Vanilla Ice.” There will be additional live musical and dance performances, exhibitors, pet adoptions, retail and holiday shopping, food vendors, lounge(s) for adult attendees, kids and teen activities, and more.

The event is Friday, Dec. 6. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. Free admission. wellingtonfl.gov

Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade and Toy Drive

Presented by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County and Lessing's Hospitality Group, this has become part of the holidays in Palm Beach County and, now in its third decade, bigger and better than ever. Led by a Zambelli traveling fireworks display, dozens of decorated watercraft will make their way along the Intracoastal Waterway from North Palm Beach up to the Jupiter Lighthouse. Festooned with lights and other decorations, this flotilla is not to be missed and can be viewed from many locations along the route. There will be prizes for top three decorated boats in three separate categories including: Lights, Enthusiasm and Themed Decor. Best boat of the parade will win $500 and Fan Favorite will win $500. Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County will collect toys by land and by sea for Toys for Tots and Little Smiles. During the first week of November, donation boxes will be placed throughout the county for toy drop-offs. A “toy fleet” of boats traveling along the parade route will offer easy dockside pickups for your donations. Simply wave a flashlight when you see a boat with toy drive signage, and uniformed Marines and volunteers will pull right up to your dock to collect your donations. Last year, the group collected more than 15,000 toys.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. North Palm Beach to Jupiter along the Intracoastal Water, Palm Beach County. Free. Information: marinepbc.org/boat-parade

Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival

This year's festival will span four days and feature over 60 restaurants and more than 100 wineries. Some of the restaurants hosting events include Aioli , Coolinary, Pink Steak, La Sirena, PB Catch Seafood & Raw Bar, Meat Market and many more. Once again the talent list is extremely impressive. There are over 70 chefs, bakers and wine experts including Robert Irvine, Maneet Chauhan, Duff Goldman, Stephanie Izard, Clay Conley, Antonia Lofaso, Elizabeth Falkner and more.

The event is Dec. 12 to 15. Events take place at various times and at dozens of different restaurants around Palm Beach County. Information: pbfoodwinefest.com

Boynton Beach Holiday Boat Parade

Though officially called the 'Boynton Beach Holiday Boat Parade,' the event is held in partnership with Town of Hypoluxo, Town of Lantana, and City of Delray Beach. Featuring a combination of privately-owned and commercial vessels decked out with dazzling lights, holiday décor, and costumed captains, this festive flotilla will light up the Intracoastal Waterway from the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana (near Old Key Lime House) and travel south to the C-15 Canal in Delray Beach (south of Linton Boulevard). There are multiple restaurants and parks along the route for viewing. There will be first, second and third place prizes for the best decorated boats in three categories based on boat size.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Lantana through Delray Beach along the Intracoastal Waterway. Free. Information: boyntonbeachcra.com

2025 South Florida Fair

Packed with rides, games, parades, live music every day, ice shows, crazy food and so much more, the fair is ready to rock South Florida for 17 days straight. Under the theme "Imagine the Future" it will also feature 15 interactive exhibits exploring how the fascinating ideas and concepts of science fiction could soon become the reality of tomorrow. Presented by Imagine Exhibitions, these exhibits will help attendees discover the wonders of science, technology, engineering, math, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and more.

This year's fair runs from Friday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 2. South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. See website for admission prices and times. Information: southfloridafair.com/p/thefair/themedexpo

South Florida Garlic Fest

Still the "best stinkin' party in South Florida," find out every conceivable way this beautiful bulb, with it's powerfully pungent aroma, can be incorporated into one delicious dish after another. In addition, enjoy live music from The Fabulous Fleetwoods, Xperimento, Seranation and The Heavy Pets on Saturday and Santana Tribute, Daniel Childs Band and the Andrew Morris Band on Sunday. There will also be vendors, plenty of beverages and much more.

The event will take place 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. Wellington Amphitheatre, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. $15. Information: garlicfestfl.com

The Palm Beach Show, Palm Beach Convention Center

Also known as the 'Palm Beach Jewelry, Art & Antique Show' this event is considered one of the most luxurious and sophisticated showcases of its kind in the United States. It remains the area’s only high-end showcase offering items spanning every genre, juxtaposing many periods and movements. Each year the show reinforces its all-inclusive nature as well as reaffirms its presence in the Palm Beach market as one of the season's most prestigious cultural events.

The event is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 through Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. See website for ticket prices. Information: palmbeachshow.com

ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival

Celebrating 40 years, this nationally-recognized fine arts festival showcases a juried exhibition of gallery-quality art from 300 artists and attracts tens of thousands of art lovers and collectors every year. Produced by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, it was recently named one of the top 70 fine arts festivals in the country.

The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16. Gardens North County District Park, 5101 117th Ct. N., Palm Beach Gardens. Advance $15, at gate $20. Information: artigras.org

Delray Beach Open

Though the tennis tournament is the main draw, there are multiple events within this 10-day event including the Grand Tasting Event; Burgers, Bourbon and Brew; Ladies Day Luncheon; Tacos, Tequila and Tennis; Valentine's & Volleys; Championship Brunch and more.

The event is Friday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 16. Delray Beach Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. See website for ticket prices, exact time for events, matches. Information: delraybeachopen.com

Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival

With the downtown streets as their canvas, over 600 artists will turn sections of asphalt into art during this annual event. See original works as well as reproductions of masterpieces come to life. There will be live music on three stages along with festival food and the chance to try any one of downtown Lake Worth Beach's incredible restaurants.

The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23. Lake and Lucerne Avenues, downtown Lake Worth Beach. Free. Information: spf.lakeworthbeachfl.gov

Festival of the Arts BOCA

Established in 2007 and known for the quality and diversity of its cultural offerings, the festival was designed to promote the cultural arts and enrich the lives of area residents. The event is a good way to introduce new audiences to great music and expose young people to the great artists in master classes and open rehearsals. It attracts an impressive 15,000 visitors each year.

The event is Friday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 9. 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. See website for performance times, ticket prices Information: festivalboca.org

Palm Beach International Boat Show

From the tiniest kayak to mega yachts that would make a Bond villain jealous, last year's event featured over 800 boats. It also brought in over 55,000 attendees. 2025 promises to be just as bold and, once again, will be held along the beautiful downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. In addition to the boats, there will be hundreds of vendors from the marine and fishing industries. Enjoy great food within the show or step out and hit any one of the rock star quality restaurants along Clematis Street, Evernia Street, Narcissus Avenue and more.

The event is Wednesday, March 19 to Sunday, March 23. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach waterfront. See website for exact times and ticket prices Information: pbboatshow.com/en/home.html

Bacon & Bourbon Festival

Spend two days at this festival enjoying two of the finer things in life: bacon and bourbon. Enjoy that slightly sweet, complex brown liquor while exploring some of the mysteries that make it so intoxicatingly delicious as well as actually intoxicating. Next (or simultaneously) dig into strips of that amazing salty, sweet treat known as bacon and explore the different ways in can be incorporated into hundreds of dishes... even ice cream!

The event is Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23. Wellington Town Center Promenade, 11924 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. Free admission. Information: baconbourbonfest.com

Delray Affair

One of the largest arts & crafts festivals in the southeast United States, this event officially turns 63 this year. Called the "Greatest Show under the Sun," the Delray Affair will run seven blocks in downtown Delray Beach and is a sprawling artistic wonderland renowned for its eclectic fusion of art, exquisite crafts, and funky products sourced from all corners of the globe. Prepare to be enchanted by a melting pot of creativity.

The event is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 6. Atlantic Ave., downtown Delray Beach. Free admission. Information: delrayaffair.com

Black Gold Jubilee, Belle Glade

This annual festival, named for the area's incredibly-rich, fertile soil, began in 1978 and has grown to become one of the largest events in the area. It features a parade, car show, the Black Gold Jubilee 5K and 10K, live music, the Harvest Queen Pageant and much more.

The event is Saturday, April 12. Torry Island Campground, 5000 W. Canal St., Belle Glade. Free admission. Information: blackgoldjubilee.org

SunFest, West Palm Beach

Though the 2025 lineup has not yet been released, this downtown West Palm Beach music festival has brought in some amazing acts over the years including Dropkick Murphys, Lenny Kravitz, Jack Johnson, The Killers, Less Than Jake, Eddie Money, Billy Idol, Keith Urban, Smashing Pumpkins, Shaggy, Surfer Blood and many more.

The event is in early May on Flagler Drive from Banyan Boulevard to Lakeview Avenue, West Palm Beach. See website for ticket prices, lineup. Information: sunfest.com

