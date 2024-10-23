West Palm restaurant with celebrity buzz celebrates 10th year with special dining events

Avocado Grill in downtown West Palm Beach will celebrate its 10th anniversary this weekend with two special events and the official reveal of its new remodel.

Opened in October 2014, this award-winning restaurant has become one of the city's top destinations for both food and fun.

Helmed by executive chef and owner Julien Gremaud, Avocado Grill's two special events will include the Chef Dinner, kicking off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, and the Never Ending Brunch Party, which will run from 1 to 9 p.m. (or longer) on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Celebrating a decade of success in the restaurant business is no easy feat, especially when you throw in a pandemic, but sometimes getting one started can take a stroke of good luck.

No stranger to the industry, Gremaud said he had been chef and part owner of both Pistache French Bistro in West Palm Beach and PB Catch in Palm Beach. But after he and his business partner at the time parted ways, he had intended to move to Miami and open a restaurant there.

As fate would have it, however, that deal fell through and, at almost the exact same time, the space where Avocado Grill is now located opened up.

Seeing the space, Gremaud said he went for it and got it. Though his plan for Miami had been a French Bistro, he said that the new West Palm Beach location called for something different.

"The location felt like sunshine and vibe, you see the trees and the water," he said. With that in mind, he crafted the menu around that feeling. Following that instinct proved to be the right move. "It was incredible how we were able to get busy right away," Gremaud said.

Though Avocado Grill is known for being farm-to-table and a menu that changes to feature the freshest ingredients, Gremaud said there are two dishes that have survived 10 years. These are the grilled octopus, with chorizo, fingerling potatoes, Marcona almonds and smoked paprika aioli, and the grilled prime hanger steak, with chimichurri.

Laughing he said "I always try and evolve the menu, but a lot of people get attached to dishes." As a chef, he said "You get so excited to change and then people are like 'what happened to the…?'"

With a prime location, fantastic ambiance and world class food, Avocado Grill has had its fair share of celebrities stop in over the years. Most recently boxing great Mike Tyson stopped in and even posed for a few pictures with staff.

Other drop-ins include celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, who has stopped by multiple times, Billy Joel, Palm Beach resident Dr. Mehmet Oz and even 11-time professional surfing champion Kelly Slater.

Following the success of Avocado Grill, Gremaud opened Avocado Cantina in Palm Beach Gardens and, most recently, Pink Steak steakhouse along the Dixie Corridor in West Palm Beach.

For the Chef Dinner on Friday, Gremaud said it will feature selections created by himself, Avocado Cantina chef Naya Manali, Pink Steak chef Aaron Black and Avocado Grill chefs Jose Mercado and Naya Manali.

Among the offerings: duck confit tamale and hamachi tartare crispy tacos for appetizers as well as mains including seared jumbo scallops and beef filet rossini.

Guests will be able choose whatever they like from the special menu or the regular menu. Germaud said "It's a thank you to all the members of the community who have supported us."

Already known for its wildly fun and festive Sunday brunches, Germaud said the Never Ending Brunch Party will run from 1 to 9 p.m. (or later) and feature multiple DJs including Crazibiza, Kristianocaro, German Garcia, DJ Julz and DJ James. True to Avocado Grill style there will also be live musicians including a trombone player rocking the place.

"It's always a fun event," Gremaud said of their brunches. People will "laugh out loud, laugh together and dance together."

"I just want to say thank you to everyone."

What: Avocado Grill

Where: 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

Information: 561-623-0822; avocadogrillwpb.com

