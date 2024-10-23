Hurricane Milton brought unusually fierce tornadoes to Florida with killer precision

With Hurricane Milton still hours from landfall, signs of an atmosphere coming unhinged were already showing more than 100 miles away, outside the cone of error in some cases, but not out of reach.

An estimated 40 Milton-spurred tornadoes ripped through Florida on Oct. 9, including three incredibly rare EF3s with 140- to 155-mph peak winds.

Milton's savage twisters were a perfect concoction of multiple meteorological conditions including rising daytime heat in a soupy humidity, cooler temperatures high overhead, a lick of dry air entrainment, and a lingering boundary that focused converging winds with deadly precision.

Tornadoes are not uncommon in hurricanes, and experts say there is little evidence that ties human-caused climate change to hurricane-spawned tornadoes or to making tornadoes stronger overall. One recent study, however, that looked at four past hurricanes said more tornadoes are possible in tropical cyclones brewed in a warmer world.

“I think this would qualify as a substantial and significant tornado event anywhere in the country,” said Bill Bunting, deputy director of NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center. “It’s just that so many aspects were unique.”

Confirmed tornado counts mounted in the week following Milton’s Oct. 9 landfall as meteorologists continued inspecting damage. As of early Monday, Oct. 21 there were 19 tornadoes confirmed in the counties overseen by the Melbourne office of the National Weather Service. Fifteen were confirmed by the Miami office and seven by the Tampa Bay office. The offices have three months to report findings to the Storm Prediction Center. Because two tornadoes tracked from Palm Beach County into Martin County and were counted by both the NWS Miami office and NWS Melbourne office, there is a total estimate of 39 tornadoes statewide.

The 126 tornado warnings issued Oct. 9 more than doubled any previous calendar day in Florida dating back to at least 1986, topping 69 warnings issued during Hurricane Irma in 2017, according to Michael Lowry, a meteorologist with South Florida ABC-TV affiliate WPLG-Channel 10.

Lowry called Milton's tornadoes “violent Midwest-style supercell tornadoes” that forewarned the Category 3 hurricane's looming landfall.

What made Hurricane Milton tornadoes so prolific, deadly

Milton’s approach from the west to southwest put much of South Florida and the Treasure Coast in its dangerous right front quadrant where the forward motion of the hurricane, combined with its twisting winds, can be more volatile, Bunting said.

The track also carried in moisture-rich air on south winds and gave the thunderstorms in Milton’s outer rain bands ample time over heated land to spiral into daunting supercells with sucking updrafts. As daytime temperatures warmed, the atmosphere became more unstable with rapidly rising air feeding into the mix.

The supercells grew vertically into temperatures aloft that were significantly cooler than what’s normal with tropical cyclones and then swept north unimpeded by other storms, said Robert Molleda, the meteorologist-in-charge of the National Weather Service’s Miami office.

“Tropical systems are warm core, just a big envelope of warm air, but in this case, we were actually getting a little bit of slightly drier or cooler air and that added even more instability,” Molleda said.

Thunderstorm intensity can increase as rising warm air hits cool air, a mechanism that shoots the air faster and higher into the atmosphere.

A final ingredient was a lingering boundary that had brought days of drenching rain to South Florida ahead of Milton and which inched north as the hurricane neared.

Typical tornadoes that come with tropical cyclones form from low-topped or mini-supercells that are smaller than the classic storms typical of the Great Plains. They sprout quickly, move fast, and are hard to forecast.

“Something that played a role in this event, possibly a significant role, was that boundary where wind can converge, and provide added momentum or energy,” Molleda said. “Had that not been there we could have gotten more mini supercells.”

Hurricane-related tornadoes typically on the weaker side

About 91% of tornadoes that come with landfalling hurricanes or tropical storms are rated EF0 or EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, Bunting said. That would make them weaker tornadoes with 65- to 110-mph winds.

Milton is the third tropical cyclone in Florida to produce EF3s, which have winds rated 136 to 165 mph. The others are 1972's Agnes and an unnamed storm in 1959, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

Between 1995 and 2023, there have been five hurricanes nationally that produced EF3 tornadoes, Bunting said.

Yet four of this season’s hurricanes spawned at least one EF3. Those include Beryl, Debby, Helene and Milton.

None of them, however, are beating records for their total quantity of tornadoes, often across several states.

Hurricane Ivan in 2004 produced 117 tornadoes, including 18 in Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center’s post-storm report. That was followed by 115 in 1967’s Hurricane Beulah and 101 in 2004’s Hurricane Frances, which produced 23 tornadoes in Florida.

The early estimates of 39 tornadoes that touched down in Florida during Milton, included three EF3s in Palm Beach, Glades, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. It was unclear Friday whether Milton would set a record for Florida tornadoes.

"I suspect the tornadoes' high visibility in an age of ubiquitous cell video made this outbreak seem especially fearsome, not that it wasn't impressive and destructive enough in reality," said Bob Henson, a meteorologist and writer for Yale Climate Connections.

Does climate change play a role in stronger hurricane-spawned tornadoes?

Whether climate change is playing a role in tropical cyclone-spurred tornadoes is uncertain.

Henson said unlike hurricanes, there is no sign that anthropogenic global warming is making tornadoes any stronger overall. At least one recent study does suggest that strongly rotating supercells that are most likely to spawn tornadoes might become more frequent "as the century unfolds," Henson said.

Bunting agreed about a lack of evidence linking climate change with an increase in tropical cyclone-produced tornadoes.

“What we hear about regarding tornadoes is a function on how active the hurricane season is, where the storms hit, and population density,” he said. “It’s very possible we’ve had stronger tornadoes in the past and they just didn’t hit anything significant.”

One study published in June in the journal Weather and Climate Extremes does make a connection between a warming planet and an increase in tropical cyclone-spurred tornadoes in research conducted on four past hurricanes — Ivan (2004), Katrina (2005), Rita (2005) and Harvey (2017).

The study, “Mid-century climate change impacts on tornado-producing tropical cyclones” , found the number of tornadoes increased between 56% and 299% when those storms were modeled in a future with warmer temperatures.

William Gallus, a professor at Iowa State University and a co-author of the study, said the researchers did not look at tornado intensity but said it would be logical to assume stronger hurricanes would produce stronger tornadoes.

A NOAA summary of climate change research published in May 2023 says the number of hurricanes reaching Cat 4 or 5 intensity is projected to increase about 10% under a scenario where the world warmed 4 degrees. At the same time, the total number of tropical storms and hurricanes combined is projected to decrease by 15%.

But both projections have “large uncertainty,” the summary notes.

Bunting said the Storm Prediction Center was anticipating Milton would produce strong thunderstorms. It issued an “enhanced” risk level for Florida, which is the third highest level on a 5-level scale. There was also an explicit mention of strong tornadoes.

“That is not something you typically see with a landfalling hurricane because they are generally not that strong,” Bunting said about the tornado description. “This event may make the cover of the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Hurricane Milton brought unusually fierce tornadoes to Florida with killer precision