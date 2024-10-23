Back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton damaged your property, now what do you do?

As the state staggers out of back-to-back hurricane hits , the number of claims filed for damage to residences is already in the six figures.

Property owners who have filed claims have done what experts on all sides recommend as paramount: Report damage to your insurance company as soon as possible before you start thinking about calling a contractor.

“That’s number one,” said Don Phillips, past president of the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters, with 49 years in insurance claims including stints with insurers and as a public advocate representing policyholders.

But even the decision to report a storm damage claim has some considerations that require examining the fine print on the policy in force.

Some policies apply a deductible for hurricane - related damage that requires the homeowner to pay from 2% to 5% of the value the home is insured for in storm to cover the cost of needed repairs. That means, for a home that is insured at a $400,000 value, for instance, a 5% deductible would require the homeowner to pay the first $20,000 in storm damage repairs.

After the storm dissipates, the insurance decision tree starts

Once the damage is assessed a property owner has a decision to make. Namely, is it worth filing a claim.

Say you have $22,000 in repair costs and your deductible is $20,000. Filing a claim to get the uncovered $2,000 might cost you in the long run if your premiums go up or you get canceled.

“You want to get educated on the front end so you can make the best decision on what to do,” said Zack Lansat, an Allstate agent who owns Lansat Liability Insurance Group in Lake Worth Beach. “If you have a $10,000 deductible and $15,000 worth of damages, in my opinion, it’s not worth the claim.”

You may also find that decisions that were made to keep premiums down when the National Hurricane Center map was clear limit the repairs that insurance will pay for. For example, you may have decided to go with a higher deductible or have omitted picking up coverage for certain features on your property.

Porch enclosures, for example, aren't usually covered, even if they are attached to the house. For most policies, insurance will pay for the repair of a porch enclosure only if a separate endorsement was purchased, and then it doesn't pay for the screening, only the metal, says Ryan Papy, president of Keyes Insurance, based in Miami.

That being said, the claims are pouring in and one lawyer said that indicates the damage is substantial.

Alejandro Sasieta, a partner at Sasieta Law in Coral Gables, agrees there’s a balance in this decision to make a claim or not.

“Hurricanes are really what we insure against because we’re a peninsula right here in the middle of the Caribbean,” said Sasieta, who has litigated insurance claims. “So if you have hurricane damage and you think it's substantial enough to report, don't wait, report it. Let the insurance company start the process.”

So far, the process has begun, with claims filed on 233,766 residential properties since Hurricane Helene started wreaking havoc Sept. 26. Hurricane Milton , though, now accounts for the majority of the filed claims — 178,374 — as of Monday, Oct. 21.

Officials are expecting many more. People with insurance coverage on their properties have until one year after a storm’s landfall to make a claim for storm damage — although waiting that long is highly discouraged by all sides, even among those representing competing interests.

After that first step of reporting damage a whole new set of decisions awaits.

Here are five things to know on the journey to get financial reimbursement after suffering a storm loss that may have left you a hole to repair:

1. Take steps to mitigate the damage

This is where a tarp may come in handy. If water is coming in, most policies expect that you, as the homeowner, will take steps to keep the damage from getting worse.

“Dry it out as best you can so it doesn’t turn into mold,” said Harold Levy, founder and managing partner of HL Law Group in Fort Lauderdale.

Documenting any steps you take to keep the damage from spreading is key, he said. And keep your receipts.

“I think of all that as a crime scene,” Levy said. “Think of the damage as evidence that the insurance company wants to see in order to make a decision. … Don’t do any work except what’s necessary to protect the property from further damage.”

2. Is it flooding or is it hurricane damage?

Many homeowners might not know that a typical homeowner’s policy covers only certain kinds of water damage in a hurricane. Storm surge, like the kind that swamped properties from Naples to Tampa during Milton, and from Naples to the Panhandle in Helene, is considered flood damage and thus not covered by the windstorm policy found in a typical homeowners’ policy.

A tree branch broken off by hurricane winds that damaged a roof, or hurricane winds that caused a hole allowing water to enter the home are both examples of storm damage most homeowner policies would cover if it involves the wet stuff.

“Learn what you pay for,” said Sasieta, the Coral Gables attorney.

3. How long am I going to have to wait to find out how much my insurer will pay to get the damage repaired?

Florida law has a timeline that insurers must follow. Insurance companies must formally acknowledge receipt of a claim within seven calendar days of receiving it. The insurance company’s clock starts ticking as soon as the claim is received.

Thirty days after a claim is submitted, claimants are entitled to confirmation that the claim is either covered in full, partially covered, denied or being investigated. Also, within 30 days of receiving a proof-of-loss statement from an insured homeowner, the insurance company should have sent out a licensed adjuster to inspect the damage.

The insurer must pay or deny a claim within 60 days of receiving an insurance claim unless there are factors in play beyond the insurer’s control, such as missing photos of the damage that the insured would provide. Recent legislation reduced insurers’ decision time from 90 days.

Attorney Levy recommends getting that decision in writing.

“Sometimes people tell me that the insurance company told them if they have coverage or not over the phone, and that's not proper,” Levy said. "They're entitled to receive a written, formal coverage decision from the insurance company, because without that document telling you have coverage or you don't and on what basis, you can't make any decisions about what to do, right?”

4. Who does what, and how can you make sure the characters are legitimate?

If you are a single-family homeowner, you would probably make a claim directly to your insurance company, according to Lansat, the Lake Worth Beach insurance agent. After a storm, Lansat said he’ll help clients find contractors and other repair people, if they ask for recommendations.

But Tyler Spaedt, vice president at Valley Insurance Services in West Palm Beach, specializing in condo communities, said he would expect to be the go-between for a community and the insurance company if there’s a damage claim.

“I do commercial insurance,” he explained. “A lot of times, the insurance carriers don’t speak directly to the insured. They want the insurance agencies to report the claim. And then an adjuster gets assigned to the claim and the insured would communicate to the adjuster with my help.”

Adjusters work for insurance companies — often the first inspector on the scene — and public adjusters are brought in to advocate for policyholders in the event of an unsatisfactory decision from the insurance carrier on what will be paid to repair the damage. Both kinds of adjusters are supposed to be licensed through the state of Florida — even if they are brought in from out of state to address the plethora of claims that come after large-scale damage like what Helene and Milton wrought.

The Florida Department of Financial Services has a website where consumers can check on the licensing of any adjuster they work with, at licenseesearch.fldfs.com .

5. What happens if my insurers’ decision won’t cover the cost of repairs?

Appealing an insurance company’s decision on what they are willing to pay for storm damage can be done through an insurance adjustor or a lawyer.

Public adjusters are limited to receiving 10% of the claim payment for one year after the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency; after a year, they can receive up to 20% of the claim payment, according to the Florida Department of Financial Services.

Phillips, the longtime adjuster, recommends finding one through the organization for which he once served as president, the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters. The members there have pledged to follow a code of ethics, he said.

Many lawyers offer those who have suffered hurricane damage to their homes a free legal consultation, Sasieta said. Beginning last year, new legislation changed Florida law so that lawyer fees are not figured into the settlement for the prevailing side.

