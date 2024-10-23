Florida's condo crisis: Is it bad enough to call a special legislative session?

The unintended consequences of the state's new law designed to ensure the safety of condo buildings is being felt throughout the state.

While the vast majority of those affected buildings are in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, condo associations from the Keys to Tallahassee are struggling to cope with its fallout. Gov. Ron DeSantis is concerned enough that he has called on the Legislature to fix the new condo safety law this year.

The law has led to soaring maintenance fees and six-figure special assessments, forcing some owners to sell and some to simply walk away from their units.

The law requires a Structural Integrity Reserve Study (SIRS) to determine what short-term and long-range repairs are necessary. It no longer allows an association to waive setting up financial reserves for those future repairs, as was done at Champlain Towers, the building that collapsed in Surfside killing nearly 100 people. The law also requires Milestone or initial safety inspections to determine if extensive repairs are needed.

The reserve study is supposed to examine the roof, load-bearing walls, fireproofing and electrical systems, windows, exterior doors and other items with a replacement cost of more than $10,000. The law requires that the SIRS study be done for all buildings three stories or higher within three miles of a shoreline by the end of the year and that the initial Milestone safety inspection also be done by Dec. 31.

Condo units in older buildings are not selling. Special assessments, levied to undertake the repairs, have been as high as $200,000 per unit owner. Repair bills can run as much as $15 million.

Will the state call a special session or wait until 2025 to address the condo crisis?

Legislative leaders say they want to wait until the regular session begins in early 2025 to consider making any changes in the law. State Rep. Vicki Lopez, R-Miami, widely regarded as the architect of the new law, said there isn’t enough information now to hold a special session. She wants to wait until at least January, when "we get a better idea of assessments and reserve funding needed for repairs."

Meanwhile, the calls for a new session continue to reverberate.

At a recent Palm Beach County commission meeting, Commissioner Michael Barnett called the situation “a crisis," saying his constituents are facing “a major disaster. Some senior citizens may need to move in with their adult children; others may end up in shelters or on the streets. This is unacceptable."

Palm Beach County is considering setting up a $5 million loan program to help those impacted by the law. But Barnett acknowledges that it is not enough money and that the state needs to step forward with its own program to help people.

Miami-Dade County already has a low-interest loan program for condo owners who cannot afford repair bills.

Jeff Brandes, a former state senator, also wants a special session, said emergency action is needed to address the "catastrophic situation" in the condo market.

And along the Treasure Coast, a group of condo associations has been created to press for changes in the new law. Its spokeswoman, Darlene VanRiper, said condos from across the state are looking to join. The alliance has already hired a lobbyist.

VanRiper, a resident of the Harborage condo complex in Stuart, said one of the problems is "overreach" by engineers inspecting buildings.

"The report said we needed to pay $148,000 to paint our catwalks," she said. "That is not a structural issue. We did it anyway, and the cost was $58,000. This overreach is happening over and over throughout the state."

Condo associations push for an extension of the Dec. 31 deadline

Condo associations want to see the deadline extended and an interest-free loan program set up to help condo owners pay for the repairs.

On the Treasure Coast, 14 condo associations have formed an alliance to press for changes in the new safety inspection law. The group regularly meets to share ideas.

“They are pricing us out of our homes,” Mark Shea told WPTV news. He is the president of the Robles del Mar association in Indian River Shores. His community has many seniors living on fixed incomes who cannot afford the special assessments.

DeSantis agrees that a special session is needed but hesitates to call one until the Legislature has a good idea of what it wants to do.

"Let's make sure they're able to stay in their home," said DeSantis during an appearance in September at the Roberto Alonso Community Center in Miami Lakes. "I don't think this is something that you can just put off until next March or April."

