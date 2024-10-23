Open in App
    Election 2024: Key State House seat pits incumbent Republican against Dem challenger

    By Alexandra Clough, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diqrE_0wIMyUeJ00

    A key Florida House race in southeastern Palm Beach County could help Democrats win back a seat in Tallahassee — or the outcome could mean its continued control by its current Republican representative.

    Democrat Jay Shooster hopes to unseat Republican Peggy Gossett-Seidman on Nov. 5 in District 91, which encompasses Boca Raton, Highland Beach and unincorporated neighborhoods west of Boca Raton.

    The seat in this wealthy section of the county was long held by Democrats, but recent redistricting made it more attainable for Republicans, allowing the incumbent Gossett-Seidman to win it in 2022.

    District 91 is considered a toss-up race between Gossett-Seidman, a Michigan native and longtime resident of Highland Beach, and Shooster, a Broward County native who lived in New York for most of the past decade before moving to Boca Raton in 2022.

    For a political newcomer, Shooster has amassed a formidable war chest, already raising more than $800,000 for the race.

    What's at stake

    District 91 includes parts of Boca Raton and Highland Beach in the southeastern corner of Palm Beach County. Members of the Florida House of Representatives serve two-year terms with term limits and can remain in office no more than four consecutive terms. The position carries a base salary of $29,697.

    Peggy Gossett-Seidman

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1kET_0wIMyUeJ00

    • Age and residence: Gossett-Seidman 71, lives in Highland Beach.
    • Current job: District 91 state representative
    • Top campaign priorities: Gossett-Seidman said she wants to reduce home insurance premiums and extend condominium and homeowners association protections and timelines for recertification. She blames the legal profession for contributing to the insurance crisis by filing false hurricane claims in South Florida, and she wants to create a fraud task force. At the same time, she wants new legislation to give customers clear rights when dealing with insurance claims. In addition, she wants to expand the My Safe Florida Home program, which provides grants to homeowners to harden their homes for hurricanes, to $500 million.
    • Professional history: Media and public relations, including as a former sportswriter for The Palm Beach Post and a former press director for the Women's Tennis Association.
    • Political background: Gossett-Seidman served on the Highland Beach Town Commission from 2018-2022. She also served as a League of Cities board member for legislative action, environment and infrastructure matters.
    • Education: Bachelor's degree, English/journalism/history, Michigan State University
    • Endorsements: Gossett-Seidman's endorsements include the Fraternal Order of Police, the Police Benevolent Association, Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Florida Professional Firefighters, Firefighters of Boca Raton, Vietnam Veterans Agent Orange Association, BIZPAC, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Florida and BLU PAC, the political action committee of the city of Boca Raton.
    • Finances: Gossett-Seidman has raised $155,696, state campaign records show.

    Jay Shooster

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PeTAt_0wIMyUeJ00

    • Age and residence: Shooster, 34, lives Boca Raton.
    • Current job: Self-employed attorney.
    • Top campaign priorities: Supports Amendment 4, which would end the state's 6-week abortion ban now in place. Shooster said he also wants to tackle the property insurance crisis and boost the supply of housing around the state. He said he supports legislation that would allow Citizens Property Insurance Corp. to offer universal wind coverage to any Florida homeowner who wants it. He backs gun safety reform and better protection for Florida's environment, including restoring the term "climate change" to state law. An animal welfare advocate, Shooster also pledged to fight animal cruelty.
    • Professional history: Consumer protection lawyer who served as of counsel for Richman Law & Policy, a New York law firm, from 2017-2023. Court records show Shooter has filed federal lawsuits mostly on behalf of individuals against major corporations on issues ranging from mislabeled food products to animal cruelty. Shooster said he has never worked for a Florida law firm or filed a case in Florida state courts.
    • Political background: No previous political experience. Shooster has volunteered with the Anti-Defamation League and and served in leadership roles with local organizations like the Jewish Democratic Council of America and Moms Demand Action, a gun safety nonprofit.
    • Education: Bachelor's degree, olitical science, philosophy, University of Florida; Juris Doctor, New York University School of Law.
    • Endorsements: Florida Planned Parenthood PAC, Moms Demand Action, SEIU Florida, Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, Equality Florida Action PAC, the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council Voters Alliance, 6he Palm Beach Treasure Coast AFL-CIO and Everytown for Gun Safety.
    • Finances: Shooster has raised $815,802 thus far: $426,605 in individual contributions and $389,194 for his committee, Future Leaders Florida, according to state campaign finance records. He said he expects to raise $1 million.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election 2024: Key State House seat pits incumbent Republican against Dem challenger

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Seen too much
    2d ago
    VOTE ALL BLUE AND REMOVE THE GOP FROM STATE ELECTED OFFICE . THEY HAVE PROVEN WHO THEY WORK FOR AND IT SURE IS NOT YOU
    View all comments

