A checklist of what condos need to know about the new law and how it will affect Floridians

SB 4-D was enacted into law after the deadly collapse of Champlain Tower South in Surfside that killed 98 people in 2021. Engineering reports found that the building was unsafe and needed several million dollars worth of repairs but the board, fearful of the impact of a special assessment, failed to undertake the repairs before the building collapsed.

What is in the new law and how does it work?

Any residential complex 30 years or older must be inspected for structural integrity and every 10 years thereafter. If the structure is within 3 miles of the coast, the inspection must be done once it reaches 25 years of age and every 10 years thereafter.

All buildings meeting the criteria must register with the state by Jan. 1, 2025. The inspection reports must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.

The initial inspections consist of two phases: Phase One or "milestone" is a cursory visual examination by an architect or engineer while phase two is more extensive. If a phase-one inspection finds evidence of “Substantial Structural Deterioration,” a Phase Two inspection must be done.

Requires the visual Phase One inspection to be performed by a person licensed as an engineer or an architect. The Phase One inspection involves a visual examination and identification of structural deterioration. It is often aided by drone technology.

The Phase Two repair work must be completed within 365 days of a report that calls for such an inspection. The Phase One reports must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.

Requires the local enforcement agency to review and determine if a building is safe for human occupancy if an association fails to submit proof that repairs for substantial deterioration have been scheduled or begun within at least 365 days after the local enforcement agency receives a phase two inspection report.

Directors who “willfully and knowingly” fail to have structural inspections performed ”shall have breached their fiduciary duties,” according to the law, making volunteer board members susceptible to civil suits.

The Florida Building Commission must review the Milestone inspection requirements and report back to the governor, Senate president and speaker of the House by Dec. 31 of this year.

All impacted condo associations must do a structural integrity reserve study (SIRS) every 10 years for each building in an association that is three stories or higher to determine how much money needs to be put aside to address building integrity issues related to walls, floors, windows, plumbing and electrical systems. The reserve fund must be fully funded.

Condo associations must distribute inspection reports to owners, tenants and prospective buyers. The full inspection reports must be posted on the association’s website.

Inspection reports must be maintained for 15 years.

The Florida Division of Condominiums, Timeshare, and Mobile Homes is required to post on its website the number of buildings that are three stories or higher in height and the total number of units in such buildings and requires the division to publish that information on its website.

