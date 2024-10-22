Open in App
    Judge blocks PAC's bid to require Jupiter voters to approve town fire-rescue department

    By Maya Washburn, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    JUPITER — A judge has ruled that a proposed ballot question that could have blocked Jupiter from creating its own fire department violates state law.

    Circuit Judge Reid Scott found that the ballot question conflicts with home rule authority, the power that the Florida Constitution grants to municipalities to govern themselves and create departments.

    The ruling, signed Oct. 9, marked the end of a 10-month legal battle between the town and a political action committee aligned with a local firefighters union.

    “This is important throughout Florida and particularly here in Palm Beach County, where there are other cities that have county fire rescue services that cost those cities a great deal of money,” Town Attorney Tom Baird said. “They are evaluating their options, just as the town evaluated theirs.”

    Firefighters: Palm Beach Gardens raises salaries, shortens work weeks to attract new recruits

    Jeffrey Newsome, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 2928, said the union and its attorney are studying their options and have not decided whether to appeal.

    Local 2928 supported the PAC and was its leading donor, contributing more than $200,000 to it.

    Jupiter cited rising costs in its break from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue

    The Town Council voted in August 2023 to end its 40-year relationship with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and start its own fire department, expressing no problems with the county agency's service but citing rising costs. The move left some area residents surprised. Many of those who oppose the split are members of Local 2928, which represents county firefighters and paramedics.

    The “Jupiter Residents to Keep Palm Beach County Firefighters” PAC circulated a petition last fall with a ballot question. If passed, it would have stopped the town’s creation of its own fire department and continued its contract with the county until residents decide by a vote to sever it.

    Requirements like this one are rare in Palm Beach County, where nearly every coastal community has its own fire department, from large municipalities such as West Palm Beach to small ones like North Palm Beach and Tequesta.

    'So strong and so fast': 140-mph tornado upends Avenir as Hurricane Milton neared Florida

    Canvassers garnered 5,560 signatures on the petition — enough to potentially place the proposed question on the ballot — but the town refused to submit the question to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

    The town asked the court in December 2023 to decide the legality of the proposed ballot question. Baird at the time called it “legally insufficient.” Last week, the court sided with the town.

    Fire department debate could lead candidates to run in Jupiter election

    Baird said that from his perspective, this ruling means that “the door has been shut” for this ballot question to be put to a vote.

    Newsome said Jupiter has "successfully found a way to squash democracy" by already spending more than $4.5 million to launch the department, which would not begin service until Oct. 1, 2026.

    “I think Jupiter has done a very good job of spending as much money as they possibly can as fast as they can to try to make it where it's not palatable, even if it does end up on a ballot,” Newsome said.

    Harbourside Place electrocution: New lawsuit from friend of Jupiter father who died in fountain

    Still, Newsome noted that residents who oppose the fire department decision may run for seats on the council in March. He did not note particular names but said he would "not be surprised" to see them file soon.

    Three council seats are up for election in March, including those of Mayor Jim Kuretski and council member Malise Sundstrom, both of whom voted in August 2023 to start the town fire department. The candidate qualifying period will be held from Nov. 5 through Nov. 19.

    Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com . Support local journalism: Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Judge blocks PAC's bid to require Jupiter voters to approve town fire-rescue department

