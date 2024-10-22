Everglades National Park is huge. Here are some pointers on what to do and where to go

Plip, plop, plip. Droplets of water fall from your paddle blade and splatter lightly on calm waters as you glide along just feet from a pristine beach in one of the most remote areas east of the Mississippi River.

A silvery mullet bursts from the glassy waters and splashes down just feet from stern of your kayak. A dolphin surfaces a football field away and sends misty air bursting from its blow hole.

There are no clouds in the turquoise skies. A gentle breeze rolls over your shoulder as you plod along the peaceful coast.

Making landfall, the bow of your kayak kisses a shell-laden sandy beach as you come to a stop on a subtropical island, a deserted splotch of land, one of thousands scattered along this remote coast.

You’ll sleep under the stars and rise early to catch the incoming tide, but not before a few cups of your favorite morning brew.

Welcome to Everglades National Park , one of the nation's great ecological treasures.

It has about 1.5 million acres and sits in three counties — Miami Dade, Monroe and Collier.

This is where brown pelicans crash down onto the surface of the water like Kamikaze pilots, shoving their heads beneath the surface in hopes of securing a meal.

Kingfishers, ibis, wood storks, various herons, roseate spoonbills, alligators, American crocodiles, otters, biting insects of all types and even black bears roam these woods and waters. The Everglades is a massive, wild place.

These remote waters and wetlands wrap around the southern tip of the state, encasing extreme southern Florida in a subtropical wilderess of swampy and sandy beaches.

What exactly is the Everglades?

The Everglades is a massive swath of water and land ― a mixture of sea, limestone, mangroves, beaches and plants and animals.

The sun rises over the Everglades and sets over the ocean, and in between is the prime time to paddle, fish and explore.

When you dip a canoe paddle in the waters here, you’re participating in an activity with ancient ties to an always-changing ecological miracle.

Modern humans have plied the Everglades in everything from a dugout canoes to blue-water, ocean-going sailboats for thousands of years, and for good reasons.

The Everglades is filled with life, from manatees to dolphins, sea turtles, sharks and massive flocks of birds. Deer splash through the sawgrass prairies, hopping and bouncing from one tree island to the next.

A massive wetland system that spans fresh and saltwater environments, the Everglades takes up most of the tip of south Florida, and you could spend a lifetime exploring this watery world.

When you’re in areas like Highlands Beach, you’re further away from a road than you’ve likely ever been.

What is the Everglades like?

The Everglades is rough and rugged, under-stated and unforgiving, but people have been canoeing the Everglades for thousands of years, and you can, too.

It just takes proper preparation (mentally and physically) and the desire to see one of the most special spots on Earth.

You must have a float plan filed with the National Park Service and get permits for each night, but the campsites are managed by a third party.

The Everglades are much bigger than just what's designated as the national park in those three previously mentioned counties. Some people consider the Everglades to be the 16-county region overseen by the South Florida Water Management District, which includes Palm Bach County.

That version stretches from just south of Orlando to the Florida Keys. Then there's the River of Grass, which stretches from Lake Okeechobee to the coastal heart of the park.

Everglades National Park was designated in 1947 and sits at the southernmost portion of the state.

Plan for the coming winter

Although the Everglades lies in a subtropical climate, be prepared for a cold front every five to seven days during the prime winter tripping season.

On longer outings, you’re likely to encounter a variety of weather situations, from hot and buggy conditions with a faint breeze to cool and windy days with rolling waves and whitecaps.

Cold fronts typically last three days and bring stiff winds and colder temperatures from the mainland across the Gulf of Mexico and to the coastal Everglades.

Winds typically reach 20 to 25 knots during the brunt of the system, and seas can grow to 3 feet and higher along the coastal Gulf of Mexico.

Some years the winds are so stiff that it’s practically impossible to travel along the coast, although you can always stay on the rivers and bays and stay mostly protected from heavy winds.

Traveling through Everglades National Park

When camping and paddling along the coast, the trouble comes if you need to sit out a day due to nasty weather.

If you’re staying at a ground site or chickee, you know someone is likely coming for that spot the next day, so you pretty much have to leave and head to your next site, regardless of the weather and your circumstances.

In that situation, you need to stay on schedule because you can’t risk someone coming to the chickee and displacing you as they have the permit for that night.

Unlike many other premiere paddling destinations in the United States, the Everglades is not a manicured experience. It’s rough and tumble and you’re on your own.

There are no helpful rangers patrolling the Wilderness Waterway looking for stranded and struggling paddlers.

Things to do in Everglades National Park

Boating and fishing are the premiere activities in the park, although camping and even hiking become popular during the cooler winter and spring months.

Fishing in Everglades National Park is among the best in the world, and it's easy to find your own isolated fishing spots because there are relatively few boaters on a very large landscape.

If you're not familiar with the area, it may be wise to hire a guide as they can get you to good fishing spots quickly, and they shouldn't get lost.

Camping is popular between December and March, and you can boat out to a barrier island or camp on one of the many chickee platforms in the park. Similar to a boat dock with a roof, these structures have port a potties and room for a few tents.

You can also car camp in areas like the Flamingo, the southernmost part of the continental United States. Although the park doesn't offer camping in Everglades City or at Shark River Valley, there is a sprawling campground in Flamingo, and there are two large boat ramps ― one leading to Florida Bay and the other to Coot Bay.

Flamingo is the southern-most access point to the park, although the interior of Florida Bay is within the park's boundaries and can be accessed from the Florida Keys.

The road to Flamingo starts near Homestead and winds through some of the most beautiful lands in the park.

You'll need a permit to camp in the park, and you must pay an entry fee for every vehicle. Camping reservations can be made online.

There are also a few hiking trails in the park, although they tend to be unkept and buggy.

Major entrances to Everglades National Park

The Gulf Coast Ranger Station in Everglades City is a popular canoe and kayak launch, and it's often where people start longer trips across the entire park.

Located along South Copeland Avenue on the way to Chokoloskee, the ranger's station is currently being rebuilt and is closed to the public, possibly until the end of the year.

There are several boat ramps in Everglades City and Chokoloskee that charge a fee for boaters.

Another popular access point is Turner River, which dissects U.S. 41 and actually starts in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

The river winds several miles, from the highway and through sawgrass prairies and tight mangrove tunnels, and eventually ends near Chokoloskee.

The paddle trip is a one-way excursion, and you'll need some type of shuttle to get between the launch and the landing.

Paddlers also launch at a few trails through the mangroves along the causeway.

Shark Valley lies along U.S. 41 near the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida land in the heart of the Everglades.

It consists of a 15-mile paved bicycle path and walkway that leads to a visitor's center and one of the few structures that have been built in the park in modern times: a massive observation tower near the famed River of Grass.

