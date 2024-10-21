Open in App
    Best images, videos from Taylor Swift's three-day 'Eras Tour' concert in Miami

    By Laura Lordi, Palm Beach Post,

    1 days ago

    Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off its second U.S. leg at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Oct. 18, with three days of shows.

    Swift performed at Hard Rock Stadium, on Oct. 18 through Oct. 20, before moving on to New Orleans, Indianapolis and Canada. The final show of the record-breaking Eras Tour will take place on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia. During the first leg of the tour, Swift's only Florida shows were at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in April 2023.

    Here are some of the best images and moments from Taylor Swift's Miami Eras Tour shows .

    Taylor Swift performs three-day 'Eras Tour' concert in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium

    Fans' fashion at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' in Miami

    Swifties make friendship bracelets as they ride on Brightline's Taylor Swift sing-along train to 'Eras Tour' in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium

    Southwest flight 1989 to Miami featured a concert by Taylor Swift's co-writer Liz Rose

    Laura Lordi is Digital Editor at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at llordi@pbpost.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Best images, videos from Taylor Swift's three-day 'Eras Tour' concert in Miami

