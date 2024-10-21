Defiant Tua Tagovailoa on returning from multiple concussions: 'I'm willing to play the odds'

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heard what he wanted: He was cleared to return to football after suffering his third documented concussion in two years.

Nothing else mattered.

Tagovailoa made that clear during a 13-minute news conference Monday, which he made much more contentious than it had to be, that he would sacrifice everything in his life right now to get back on the football field.

Including his life.

"I love this game," Tagovailoa said. "And I love it to the death of me."

He is eligible to come off the injured reserve list Wednesday. He will be on the field preparing for Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals .

During the last five weeks, Tagovailoa met with multiple independent doctors from around the country and was told he would not be risking further damage to his brain.

That was the first step.

Now, he has to be cleared though the NFL's concussion protocol to play Sunday.

Expect that to happen and for No. 1 to be under center as the Dolphins attempt to right their 2-4 season.

And that will happen, by the way, with Tua making it clear he will not wear a Guardian helmet that includes a soft layer of foam placed over a regular football helmet to add protection.

Why?

"Personal choice," he said.

De'Von Achane first Dolphin to wear Guardian helmet in regular-season game

On Sunday, during the Dolphins 16-10 loss at Indianapolis, running back De'Von Achane became the first member of the Dolphins to wear a Guardian helmet in a regular-season game. Achane had suffered a concussion two weeks earlier, but had the bye week to help heal.

Tua clearly is frustrated with his situation and everybody on the outside offering advice about what decisions he should make with his life.

That is understandable. And so is the fact that Tagovailoa has become the face of concussions in the NFL - something that bothers him.

"I'm frustrated," he said. "Do I want to be known for this? No, I don't. But that's the cards I've been dealt given the history of it."

Still, his frustrated attitude Monday was surprising, mostly out of character. Tagovailoa may have decided the best way to make this storyline go away — it will not — was to be dismissive of almost every question he was asked.

One question about the risk he is taking turned into a bizarre answer of Tagovailoa comparing driving a car, or getting out of bed, to playing football after suffering multiple concussions.

"How much risk do we take when we get up in morning to drive to work?" he said. "Every time we all suit up, we're all taking a risk that we could potentially get hurt, whether it's a concussion, a broken bone, anything. You get up off of the bed the wrong way, you potentially could risk you spraining your ankle.

"There's just risking in any and everything. And I'm willing to play the odds. That's it."

As for his long-term health and being at greater risk for more concussions ...

"I think the brain is … there's just gray area when it comes to (knowing if) you're going to get long term, you know, disease from it or if you're not," he said. "For me, this is what I love to do. This is what makes me happy. I'm going to do it. That's it."

He never thought about retiring, something he acknowledged was discussed with his family after the 2022 season when his year was cut short after suffering a second concussion.

Decision to return to play was all Tua and no one else

And he added this was his decision, and his decision alone. And nothing his family said mattered.

"No one's advice affected anything that I thought in terms of returning." he said. "So no one had an effect on it. Had some conversations with my wife. But that was that."

Yet, he did admit that the organization putting him on injured reserve five days after he suffered the concussion was in his best interest, even though he believes he was symptom-free the day after the diagnosis.

"I think the team did what was best in the interest of me knowing that I'm a competitor and given what the doctors have told me, that having a substantial amount of time to rest and recover would have been good for me," he said. "I think they did what was best in terms of protecting myself from myself."

Tagovailoa offered insights to how he would change his playing style, admitting he cannot be as reckless in the NFL as he was during his college days at Alabama.

"Got to be smart," he said. "My entire time playing football, I've been a competitor (which) was sort of my edge.

"(The NFL is) the best of the best. You just can't be doing that. So definitely got to stay more available for the team, for the organization, for our guys."

Tom D'Angelo is a senior sports columnist and golf reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Defiant Tua Tagovailoa on returning from multiple concussions: 'I'm willing to play the odds'