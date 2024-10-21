Florida high school football: District champions, championship games and scenarios

As the season inches closer to the playoffs , it's time to start looking at which teams have officially secured a postseason spot.

Division champions are guaranteed a playoff berth and will play at least one home game as long as it is a top four seed or is playing an a lower seeded at-large team. (Since the FHSAA switched the seeding format before the 2022 season, there have been a couple cases of a team earning the No. 1 seed but not winning their district and having to travel to the No. 8 seed in the regional quarterfinals.)

Several teams already have won their district and locked up a playoff spot. Cardinal Newman (District 12-1A) was the first team to secure a playoff spot as it beat rival Benjamin 34-20 on Sept. 6 to win its two-team district.

Here's a look at which teams have won their district or have the clearest path to a championship.

The list may not reflect the most likely outcome but does reflect the clearest path based on scores submitted to MaxPreps as of Monday, Oct. 21.

Class 7A

District 1: Creekside will win the championship if it beats Sandalwood on Oct. 25

District 2: Spruce Creek and University are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 3: Lake Mary is the champion

District 4: Boone and Winter Park are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 5: West Orange will win the championship if it beats Ocoee on Oct. 24

District 6: Haines City and Ridge Community are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 7: Plant City will win the championship if it wins its final three district games

District 8: Venice will win the championship if it wins its final two district games

District 9: Dr. Phillips and East Ridge are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 10: Lake Nona will win the championship if it beats Tohopekaliga on Oct. 24

District 11: Treasure Coast and Vero Beach play for the championship on Oct. 25

District 12: Palm Beach Central and Wellington are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 13: Santaluces will win the championship if it wins its final three district games

District 14: Boca Raton will win the championship if it beats Spanish River on Oct. 25

District 15: Western is the champion

District 16: Columbus is the champion

Class 6A

District 1: Pace will win the championship if it beats Navarre on Oct. 25

District 2: Mandarin and Oakleaf play for the championship on Oct. 25

District 3: Nease will win the championship if it wins its final two district games

District 4: Evans and Oviedo play for the championship on Oct. 25

District 5: Osceola is the champion

District 6: Lake Minneola and South Lake play for the championship on Oct. 25

District 7: Bartow and Durant are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 8: Armwood and Wharton are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 9: Mitchell and Wiregrass Ranch are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 10: Palm Harbor University and Steinbrenner are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 11: Lennard and Palmetto are both 2-0 with two district games remaining

District 12: West Boca will win the championship if it wins its final two district games

District 13: Monarch will win the championship if it beats Piper on Oct. 24

District 14: South Broward is the champion

District 15: Dr. Krop and West Broward are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 16: Southridge is the champion

Class 5A

District 1: Mosley will win the championship if it beats Gulf Breeze on Oct. 25

District 2: Lincoln is the champion

District 3: Fleming Island is the champion

District 4: Mainland will win the championship if it beats Belleview on Oct. 25

District 5: Edgewater is the champion

District 6: Lakeland and Sebring are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 7: Gaither and Springstead are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 8: East Bay and Tampa Bay Tech are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 9: Manatee will win the championship if it beats Braden River on Oct. 25

District 10: Cape Coral will win the championship if it wins its final two district games

District 11: North Fort Myers will win the championship if it beats Riverdale on Oct. 25

District 12: Gulf Coast will win the championship if it beats Immokalee on Oct. 25

District 13: Heritage and Martin County play for the championship on Oct. 25

District 14: Atlantic will win the championship if it beats Coconut Creek on Nov. 7

District 15: St. Thomas Aquinas is the champion

District 16: Miramar will win the championship if it beats Everglades on Oct. 25

Class 4A

District 1: Escambia and Pine Forest will play for the championship on Oct. 25

District 2: Choctawhatchee is the champion

District 3: St. Augustine is the champion

District 4: Ed White and Riverside will play for the championship on Oct. 25

District 5: Vanguard is the champion

District 6: Rockledge will win the championship if it beats New Smyrna Beach on Oct. 25

District 7: Jones will win the championship if it beats Lake Region on Oct. 25

District 8: Fivay and Zephyrhills are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 9: Jesuit will be the champion if it wins its final two district games

District 10: Clearwater and River Ridge are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 11: Osceola and St. Petersburg are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 12: Port Charlotte will win the championship if it beats Naples on Oct. 25

District 13: John Carroll Catholic is the champion

District 14: Dr. Joaquin Garcia will be the champion if it wins its final two district games

District 15: Norland will win the championship if it beats Plantation on Oct. 24

District 16: Hialeah is the champion

Class 3A

District 1: Bay is the champion

District 2: Godby is the champion

District 3: Raines and Yulee play for the district championship on Oct. 25

District 4: If Bishop Kenny beats Westside on Oct. 25, it will create a three-way tie for first place between Bishop Kenny, Menendez and Parker. In the case of a three-way tie, the winner will be determined by the FHSAA power rankings.

District 5: Eastside and South Sumter are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 6: Bishop Moore is the champion

District 7: Crystal River will be the champion if it beats Citrus on Oct. 25

District 8: Eau Gallie is the champion

District 9: Hudson is the champion

District 10: Chamberlain and Jefferson are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 11: Booker and Boca Ciega are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 12: Mulberry will be the district champion if it beats DeSoto County (Date TBA)

District 13: Cypress Lake is the champion

District 14: Aubrey Rogers and Lely are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 15: Miami Central and Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines are both 1-0 with two district games remaining

District 16: Northwestern is the champion

Class 2A

District 1: Pensacola Catholic will win the championship if it beats South Walton on Oct. 25

District 2: Marianna is the champion

District 3: Gadsden County will win the championship if it beats Taylor County on Oct. 25

District 4: Bolles is the champion

District 5: Newberry is the champion

District 6: Cocoa will win the championship if it beats Astronaut on Oct. 25

District 7: Discovery will be the champion if Avon Park beats Lake Placid on Oct. 25

District 8: Calvary Christian will win the championship if it beats Tampa Catholic on Oct. 25

District 9: Cardinal Mooney will win the championship if it beats Tarpon Springs on Oct. 25

District 10: Glades Central will win the championship if it beats Bishop Verot on Nov. 7

District 11: King’s Academy is the champion

District 12: Calvary Christian is the champion

District 13: Cardinal Gibbons is the champion

District 14: Carol City will be the champion if it beats North Miami Beach on Oct. 25

District 15: Booker T. Washington will be the champion if it beats Ransom Everglades on Oct. 25

District 16: Gulliver Prep is the champion

Class 1A

District 1: St. John Paul II is the champion

District 2: Trinity Christian will win the championship if it beats KIPP Bold City on Oct. 25

District 3: Providence School and University Christian will play for the championship on Oct. 24

District 4: P.K. Yonge and Trinity Catholic will play for the championship on Oct. 25

District 5: Crescent City is the champion

District 6: The First Academy is the champion

District 7: Carrollwood Day will be the champion if it beats Victory Christian on Nov. 7

District 8: Clearwater Central Catholic is the champion

District 9: Northside Christian and St. Petersburg Catholic will play for the championship on Nov. 7

District 10: Evangelical Christian and Southwest Florida Christian will play for the championship on Oct. 25

District 11: Community School of Naples will win the championship if it beats First Baptist on Oct. 25

District 12: Cardinal Newman is the champion

District 13: St. Andrew’s is the champion

District 14: Chaminade-Madonna is the champion

District 15: Archbishop Carroll is the champion

District 16: Palmer Trinity is the champion

