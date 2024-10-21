The Post's Athlete of the Week: Vote on this week's best high school sports performances

Welcome to Athlete of the Week voting from The Palm Beach Post!

The poll is open until noon Friday.

Congratulations to our previous winner, John Crocker of Wellington football. The junior defensive back tallied two interceptions to lead the Wolverines in a shutout victory over Dr. Joaquín García.

Each winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted weekly. Nominees are accepted via email or phone but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission.

The Post's Athlete of the Week poll is proudly sponsored by Gambale Insurance Group.

Football: Kamare Williams, Palm Beach Central — Senior receiver caught eight passes for 198 yards, including touchdown catches of 53 and 79 yards, in the Broncos' 27-24 victory over Benjamin

Football: DeAndre Desinor, Atlantic — Senior running back scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, in the first half of the Eagles' rout of Deerfield Beach

Football: Phoenix Donghia, Benjamin — Junior running back piled up 179 yards on 29 carries, including a 9-yard touchdown rush in the Bucs' 27-24 loss to Palm Beach Central

Volleyball: Mylee Lemons, Dwyer — Senior tallied 29 assists and 23 digs to lead the Panthers in both categories during a sweep of Martin County in the district championship

Volleyball: Jillian St. Leger, Wellington — Sophomore hitter posted 16 kills and 18 serve receives in a sweep of Park Vista during the district semifinals

Volleyball: Aleksandra Lepeshinski, Palm Beach Central — Freshman made a big impact on the Broncos as a young hitter during a district semifinals sweep over John I. Leonard

Girls cross-country: Erin Cabrera-Hock, St. Andrew's — Freshman ran a 21:07.9 in the Palm League Championships, placing fourth as the fastest freshman in the event

Boys cross country: George Santana, Dwyer — Senior ran a 17:09.1 in the Dwyer Invitational, taking first place in the event

