    The Post's Athlete of the Week: Vote on this week's best high school sports performances

    By Alexander Peterman, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    Welcome to Athlete of the Week voting from The Palm Beach Post!

    The poll is open until noon Friday.

    Congratulations to our previous winner, John Crocker of Wellington football. The junior defensive back tallied two interceptions to lead the Wolverines in a shutout victory over Dr. Joaquín García.

    Each winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted weekly. Nominees are accepted via email or phone but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission.

    The Post's Athlete of the Week poll is proudly sponsored by Gambale Insurance Group.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vt1Ef_0wFrYruO00

    Watch Florida high school football live on NFHS Network

    The Post's Athlete of the Week voting (Oct. 14 - 18)

    Football: Kamare Williams, Palm Beach Central — Senior receiver caught eight passes for 198 yards, including touchdown catches of 53 and 79 yards, in the Broncos' 27-24 victory over Benjamin

    Football: DeAndre Desinor, Atlantic — Senior running back scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, in the first half of the Eagles' rout of Deerfield Beach

    Football: Phoenix Donghia, Benjamin — Junior running back piled up 179 yards on 29 carries, including a 9-yard touchdown rush in the Bucs' 27-24 loss to Palm Beach Central

    Volleyball: Mylee Lemons, Dwyer — Senior tallied 29 assists and 23 digs to lead the Panthers in both categories during a sweep of Martin County in the district championship

    Volleyball: Jillian St. Leger, Wellington — Sophomore hitter posted 16 kills and 18 serve receives in a sweep of Park Vista during the district semifinals

    Volleyball: Aleksandra Lepeshinski, Palm Beach Central — Freshman made a big impact on the Broncos as a young hitter during a district semifinals sweep over John I. Leonard

    Girls cross-country: Erin Cabrera-Hock, St. Andrew's — Freshman ran a 21:07.9 in the Palm League Championships, placing fourth as the fastest freshman in the event

    Boys cross country: George Santana, Dwyer — Senior ran a 17:09.1 in the Dwyer Invitational, taking first place in the event

    Alex Peterman is a high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at apeterman@gannett.com.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: The Post's Athlete of the Week: Vote on this week's best high school sports performances

