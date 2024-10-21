'Piano Man' Billy Joel sells Florida mansion for $42.6 million near Palm Beach, MLS shows

"Piano Man" Billy Joel has sold his ocean-to-lake estate in the small, wealthy town of Manalapan for far more than a song — $42.6 million, to be exact.

Even so, the estate fetched far less than what the pop singer had hoped it might sell for back in 2022 and 2023, when the 1.6-acre property was priced at $64.9 millio n. That price subsequently dropped twice, to $54.9 million in Januar y and then to $49.9 million in March.

The singer bought the estate through an ownership company in early 2015 for $22.1 million , property records show.

The buyer was not identified in the closed listing in the MLS. No deed had been recorded for the sale as of early afternoon Oct. 18 , so it was unclear if the price recorded in the MLS would match the one expected to be documented by the Palm Beach County Clerk’s office .

Joel is now calling Boca Raton his South Florida home after one of his ownership companies bought a waterfront estate for $29 million in The Sanctuary neighborhood in January. In June, the multiple Grammy Award winner paid $14 million for the house next door, expanding his estate to about 1.6 acres in the gated enclave.

Elsewhere in Palm Beach County, Joel-linked companies own a townhouse in Palm Beach and equestrian property in Wellington.

Joel — a New York native whose hits include “Uptown Girl,” “Movin’ Out” and “I Love You Just the Way You Are” —made headlines this year when he told a concert audience in New York that he was planning to “spend a little more time in Florida like old Jewish guys from Long Island do.”

Meanwhile, the singer has his 26-are estate on Centre Island in Oyster Bay, New York, listed for sale at $49.9 million. In May, he reportedly paid $10.7 million for a gated equestrian property in East Hampton.

Estate just sold by Billy Joel has 150 feet of waterfront on two sides

The estate Joel just sold in Manalapan has 150 feet of frontage on the Atlantic Ocean and, to the west, the Intracoastal Waterway. The coastal road separates the bulk of the estate — with the oceanfront mansion — from the lakefront parcel, which has a dock.

Developed in 2010, the mansion — designed to recall an Italian palazzo — has nine bedrooms and 18,886 square feet of living space, inside and out, according to the sales listing in the MLS. The property includes a two-bedroom guest house and additional space for the household staff. There’s also a 10-car garage.

Joel is married to Alexis Roderick Joel, a former financial executive who also is an accomplished horsewoman.

On Feb. 1, Joel released a new single, “Turn the Lights Back On ,” his first release in 17 years. He is currently on a concert tour .

The Manalapan estate was built on property sliced from the historic Harold S. Vanderbilt estate by Veronica Hearst — widow of newspaper scion Randolph Hearst — and sold in 2004 to developer Robert Fessler.

