    Boca Raton volleyball star Mija Bendziute builds path to UCLA with dedication, natural talent

    By Marc Berman,

    2 days ago

    At 6-foot-3, with exquisite genes, a Lithuanian heritage, volleyball versatility and love of the sport, Boca Raton High senior Mija Bendziute is the perfect package.

    Her Boca coach, Dre Sloan calls Bendziute “the most dedicated athlete volleyball player I’ve had in many years.’’

    As Bendziute’s record-setting high-school career nears its end, she’ll trade in the Bobcats’ navy blue and gold uniform for UCLA’s sky blue and gold.

    “I just love the game,’’ said Bendziute last week while wearing a UCLA sweatshirt. “I am so passionate. I played it since I was 8 years old. It’s in my blood. My mom played it. I love to compete and build these relationships. Having so much pride makes me have that dedication to get better every day.’’

    Palm Beach County high school volleyball 7 local district champions

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhJ5Y_0wFLHjgh00

    Bendzuite’s mother, Daiva, is a 6-foot-2 former professional volleyball player in Lithuania. Bendzuite’s father, Gintautas, who is 6-6, played professional basketball in Europe. And her 6-9 older brother,  Aimantas, is still playing pro basketball in Italy after a stint in the Spanish League.

    It’s not surprising Bendzuite feels she probably has another inch of growing to do by college that would raise her stature to 6-4. Her height is what makes other aspects of the senior’s arsenal so scintillating.

    Bendzuite holds the record for best serve-receive statistic (876) in Boca High history – a number encompassing service returns and service aces. The old record was held by Alyssa Piedra.

    In addition, Bendzuite also broke the school record for most aces with 127, topping Ruth Harrington. She did it in just three seasons after moving to South Florida from Lancaster, Pennsylvania as a sophomore.

    “She’s one of most well-rounded volleyball players we’ve ever had at Boca,’’ Sloan said. “It’s her ability to play on the net and off the net.  She’s just as strong in the back row as front row. To be playing the back row with her height, it says a lot. Typically a player of her height doesn’t like playing the back row.’’

    Mija’s greatness has garnered her an Instagram following nearing 3,000 and that will only grow at UCLA when she figures on gaining NIL deals. Bendzuite is close friends with fellow blonde skyscraper, Charlotte Glass, an even bigger Instagram star. Glass and Bendzuite play on the same club volleyball team and post photos together on social media.

    ”Coming into Boca, I didn’t expect to break any records,’’ Bendzuite said. “Breaking two is such an amazing thing. I’m proud of myself and so thankful to Coach Dre for believing in me I could do it and teammates pushing me.’’

    Bendzuite and her top-seeded Bobcats, who were upset in the District 14 7A  title game Friday against Stoneman Douglas, is headed to the state regionals with a 12-6 record. Ranked 13th in the state in 7A. Boca Raton will host Western (Davie) on Wednesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4u6A_0wFLHjgh00

    Bendzuite has been to a state final four as a sophomore and would love to end her high-school career in Winter Haven.

    “I’m really excited,’’ Bendzuite said. “We a lost good amount of seniors but it’s a new team with some freshman that all mesh so well together. Going into the playoffs, we’re all excited to play our best and hopefully make it far.’’

    After the season, Bendzuite can focus on the rest of her volleyball career that could climax with a berth on the U.S. National Team at the Olympics. Bendzuite is part of the U.S. Developmental team but is filling out paperwork to finally get her U.S. citizenship. Born in Lithuania, she moved to Pennsylvania when she was 2.

    “Once I get approved, I’d love to get to the Olympics and play for the national team,’’ Bendzuite said. “It’s on my bucket list.’’

    Sloane says choosing UCLA was partly motivated by Olympic dreams.

    “It’s not the biggest program she could’ve gone to, but she’s in a really good conference (Big 10) and the other benefit is the coaching staff has contacts with the U.S. national team. It was a strategic move as much as an attractive option.’’

    She’s been to the sunny Westwood campus multiple times and will sign a letter of intent in November.  “UCLA embodies all of the things I was looking for – location, academics, volleyball, love for the coaches and girls on the team.’’

    While she is looking forward to Southern California, her volleyball took root in South Florida after moving here three years ago.

    “I think one reason why I moved to Boca was because of volleyball, looking for better opportunities to play at a higher level,’’ Bendzuite said. “Ever since I moved her, I’ve seen so much progress with my game. And the coaches, especially Dre, he saw my potential as a player.’’

    Playing professionally is also a  goal for Bendzuite.

    “She’s got big dreams to try it to one day to make it to the US National Team and go pro,’’ Sloan said. “She’ll end up with a huge legacy at Boca High and in years to come as her career grows. Of all the athletes that have come through Boca High, she’s one of the top athletes in terms of overall ability and potential.’’

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boca Raton volleyball star Mija Bendziute builds path to UCLA with dedication, natural talent

