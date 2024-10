Running back De'Von Achane is active for Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Dolphins will have running back De’Von Achane available for today’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Achane left Miami’s last game, Oct. 6 at New England, with a concussion but had an extra week to heal because of the bye last weekend. He leads the Dolphins with 183 rushing yards. Rookie Jaylen Wright is second with 139.

Safety Jevon Holland, who has a broken left hand and was limited in practice all week, will not play.

The pass rush, already without Jaelan Phillips (injured reserve, ACL) also will be without veteran Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps).

Skylar Thompson was designated as the emergency third quarterback, meaning Tim Boyle will be the backup today. The Dolphins will start fill-in Tyler “Snoop” Huntley at quarterback for perhaps the final time.

Regular QB Tua Tagovailoa will be eligible to return off injured reserve next Sunday against visiting Arizona following five weeks of recovery from a concussion suffered against Buffalo.

The secondary also will be without cornerback Cam Smith, who was a full participant in practice this week but declared out Friday. He remains on injured reserve.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and for personal reasons, is active. So too is right tackle Austin Jackson, who was questionable with a back injury.

The Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor.

They plan to start quarterback Anthony Richardson, who missed two games with an oblique injury and was spelled by veteran Joe Flacco.

Miami’s special teams, often a source of concern for Dolphins fans, will be worth particular attention today. The Dolphins just signed Matt Overton to handle long snapping duties after Blake Ferguson was suddenly placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday.

Overton has appeared in 139 career games in 10 seasons with Indianapolis (2012-16), Jacksonville (2017-18), Tennessee (2020), the L.A. Chargers (2021) and Dallas (2022).

He has made 17 special teams tackles (nine solo).

Overton was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and has played in nine postseason games with Indianapolis (2012-14), Tennessee (2020) and Dallas (2022).

MIAMI DOLPHINS INACTIVES

S Jevon Holland

QB Skylar Thompson (emergency third QB)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

CB Ethan Bonner

LB Channing Tindall

OL Andrew Meyer

LB Emmanuel Ogbah

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS INACTIVES

DE Genard Avery

QB Sam Ehlinger

WR Anthony Gold

CB Chris Lammons

C Danny Pinter

LB E.J. Speed

RB Jonathan Taylor

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Running back De'Von Achane is active for Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts