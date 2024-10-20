Is Tua Tagovailoa playing at Colts? Here's his timeline since going on IR with concussion

Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today?

The Miami Dolphins , coming off a bye week, will take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium today at 1 p.m., but it won't be with Tagovailoa under center.

Tagovailoa, who has been in concussion protocol and on injured reserve, isn't eligible to return to the practice field until Oct. 23. On Oct. 14, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he expect Tagovailoa to return this season . A report from The Athletic said the targeted return date for practice is Wednesday, Oct. 23 .

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, recently said Tagovailoa is seeing “top experts” around the country to diagnose his concussion. Sills said it will be up to those experts, not the NFL, to sort out when Tagovailoa can play again if he so desires.

If he returns to practice Oct. 23, he could potentially be eligible to play Oct. 27 at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dolphins have gone 1-2 without him this season, dropping games to the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans before securing a win against the New England Patriots.

In the time without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins started Sklar Thompson and Tyler Huntley at quarterback, with Tim Boyle replacing Thompson after an injury.

How many concussions has Tua Tagovailoa had?

Tua Tagovailoa has suffered at least three concussions in his career . He suffered the first reported one against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. He sustained another head injury against the New York Jets in the same season, later being placed into concussion protocol.

And he suffered the latest one against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of this season.

Is Tua Tagovailoa going to retire?

No. He has no plans of retiring according to a report by NFL Media's Ian Rapaport . It's his right and his decision to make. Maybe it shouldn't be, though .

When’s the last time Tua Tagovailoa played?

Tua Tagovailoa has not played since the Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. He exited the game early after suffering a concussion. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Sept. 17 and was not eligible to return until this week.

What are Tua Tagovailoa's stats this season?

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 483 yards while completing 40-of-62 passes. He's thrown three interceptions and two touchdowns in two games this year.

What’s the Dolphins’ record without Tua Tagovailoa?

The Dolphins have a 4-9 record in games played without Tua Tagovailoa since he became a starter in Week 8 of the 2020 season. That's including the 1-2 stint without him this season.

They are 33-20 in games when he starts for them since being drafted.

