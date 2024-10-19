Miami vs Louisville 2004: Revisiting Hurricanes comeback win over Cardinals 20 years ago

Louisville football might have celebrated prematurely with a large lead against Miami 20 years ago. Twice, actually.

In a Thursday night matchup on Oct. 14, 2004 , the No. 18 Cardinals stormed into the Orange Bowl in Coral Gables and gave the No. 3 Hurricanes everything they could handle. Louisville built up a pair of 17-point leads in the second and third quarters but was flagged for excessive celebration in both quarters.

Miami did not take kindly to the premature celebrations. Overcoming a 31-14 deficit midway through the third quarter, the Hurricanes pulled off a historic 41-38 victory over the Cardinals , continuing their perfect season to that point.

The Hurricanes were laden with NFL talent, while the Cardinals had much to prove in Year 2 under Bobby Petrino. Miami played its first season in the ACC after moving from the Big East, while Louisville played its final season in Conference USA before departing for the Big East in 2005.

The Hurricanes take on the Cardinals for an ACC matchup 20 years later on Oct. 19 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Miami leads the all-time series 11-4-1, but Louisville won last year's matchup 38-31 in Coral Gables.

Here's a look back at the 2004 Hurricanes victory over the Cardinals:

Louisville builds up 17-point halftime lead over Miami in 2004

After forcing Louisville to go three-and-out on its first possession, the Hurricanes marched down the field, led by future NFL players such as quarterback Brock Berlin, tight end Greg Olsen, and running back Frank Gore. However, the Cardinals' defense proved legit by stuffing Gore on a fourth-and-1 from the Louisville 3-yard line.

Despite the valiant defense's effort, the Cardinals again went three-and-out, giving Miami a short field. Berlin hit Olsen for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 5:22 left in the first quarter for the game's first strike. However, it was all Louisville for the rest of the first half.

Following a touchdown run from Lionel Gates to tie it up, Kerry Rhodes picked off Berlin on the next Miami drive, which set up a 31-yard field goal from Arthur Carmody to give Louisville a 10-7 lead. Stefan LeFors connected with Tiger Jones on a 12-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 17-7.

After the teams traded punts, LeFors hit Gates for a 17-yard touchdown to push the lead to 24-7 with 1:29 left in the first half. Louisville was hit for the first of two excessive celebration penalties following the score. But it did not matter, as the Cardinals held a 24-7 halftime lead over a college football powerhouse.

Miami comeback vs Louisville 2004

Miami opened the second half with a 10-play drive for 66 yards. Berlin got his second touchdown pass on a 14-yard strike to Roscoe Parrish. Louisville did not panic and quickly struck back with an 8-play, 80-yard drive to push the lead back to 17. LeFors hit Jones for a 22-yard touchdown to cap the drive, and the Cardinals were called for their second excessive celebration penalty.

While the first penalty did not hurt, the second did a little more. With the penalty enforced on the kickoff, Devin Hester returned a kick from the Miami 20 to the Miami 34. Berlin hurled his third touchdown of the night, hitting Akieem Jolla for an 11-yard touchdown to give Miami life again.

After Miami's defense forced a three-and-out, the offense drove 10 plays for 82 yards and cut the lead to a touchdown on a 24-yard field goal from Jon Peattie. On Louisville's next drive, Santonio Thomas recovered a fumble by LeFors and Peattie hit a 32-yard field goal to cut the lead to 31-27 with 12:07 remaining.

Miami's defense forced another punt, and Hester really made himself known then, returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown to re-give Miami a 34-31 lead with 8:11 remaining. As it did all game, Louisville remained calm and responded with a 9-play, 80-yard drive to re-take a 38-34 lead with 4:30 left on a Gates touchdown run.

However, Miami would not go away. Hester returned the kickoff from the Miami 10 for 34 yards. Following a 10-play, 56-yard drive, Miami re-captured the lead with 56 seconds remaining on a Gore 1-yard touchdown run. With five seconds left, Antrel Rolle picked off Louisville quarterback Brian Brohm to polish off the 17-point comeback win.

2004 Miami-Louisville football stats

Berlin completed 25 of 37 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Miami win. Olsen was his favorite target, finishing with three catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, while Darnell Jackson had seven grabs for 68 yards. Gore finished with 19 rushes for 67 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Hester returned three punts for 89 yards, including the 78-yard return for a TD.

LeFors finished 17 of 22 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinals before departing late with an injury. Gates had 13 rushes for 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns while adding 36 yards and a TD receiver. Jones had two catches, but both went for scores.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami vs Louisville 2004: Revisiting Hurricanes comeback win over Cardinals 20 years ago