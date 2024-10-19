What's the Schnellenberger Trophy? Miami-Louisville game honors shared head coach

Though they’ve now been conference mates for a decade, Miami and Louisville aren’t exactly what anyone in the wider college football world would consider to be rivals.

The Hurricanes and Cardinals have played more than a dozen times dating back to their first meeting in 1933, and while they’ve had some memorable matchups, such as Miami’s come-from-behind victory in 2004 at the Orange Bowl, both programs have largely saved their gridiron acrimony for other schools.

Within just the ACC itself, Miami has Florida State , a rivalry that came to define college football to a generation of fans. Historically, the Hurricanes also have rivalries with Florida, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. Louisville, meanwhile, has hated in-state foe Kentucky, as well as Cincinnati, even as the Cardinals and Bearcats have only faced off for the Keg of Nails once since Louisville joined the conference in 2014.

For whatever they lack in longstanding bitterness, Miami and Louisville do have a shared history — one that’s now immortalized in the form of a trophy.

As the Hurricanes and Cardinals prepare to face off Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville — a game that’s perhaps the most difficult matchup remaining on Miami’s 2024 schedule — here’s a look at the Miami and Louisville series … and the pair of boots that now symbolizes the two programs meeting:

Miami-Louisville football trophy

For all their differences, the Hurricanes and Cardinals have an all-important link that binds the two programs together.

Among the most iconic figures in the respective histories of Miami and Louisville football is Howard Schnellenberger, the late coach who had stints with both the Hurricanes and Cardinals at various points in his legendary career.

Schnellenberger coached Miami from 1979-83, a run he capped off by leading the Hurricanes to their first-ever national championship. He’s widely credited as being the architect of Miami’s 1980s dynasty, a period in which the once-middling program won four national championships from 1983-91.

After winning the 1983 title, Schellenberger left for an opportunity in the USFL, but the team relocated before the season. Suddenly on the coaching market, Schnellenberger took over at Louisville, the city where he grew up. He coached the Cardinals from 1985-94 and guided a program that had six straight losing seasons before he took over to a 10-win season in 1990 that included a victory in the Fiesta Bowl.

In 2023, two years after Schnellenberger died at the age of 87, it was revealed that Miami and Louisville would begin competing for an item near and dear to the coach — literally.

Beginning with last season’s game, a 38-31 Cardinals victory, Miami and Louisville compete for the Schnellenberger Trophy. The centerpiece of the trophy is an old pair of Schnellenberger’s cowboy boots that have been bronzed. The winner of the game gets to keep the trophy until the two sides meet again.

The trophy offers an opportunity to immortalize Schnellenberger during a game between two programs whose modern-day success is directly attributable to him.

"Howard Schnellenberger is an iconic name in college football, but more importantly, he's symbolic of the success and tradition that the University of Louisville and University of Miami football programs have enjoyed on the field,” Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said in a statement when the trophy was unveiled in July 2023 . “To celebrate the budding rivalry between the two programs with a trophy that bears his name is a fitting way to pay tribute to the contributions he made to both universities. With this game having an impact on the conference standings, this trophy will add to the intensity and importance of each game in the series."

Miami-Louisville series history

Miami and Louisville have faced off 16 times. The Hurricanes have an 11-4-1 record in those matchups.

The programs met all but one season in a seven-year stretch from 1979-85, which coincided with Schnellenberger’s arrival in Coral Gables, Florida. The Hurricanes won all six of those games, though by 1985, the contest came with Schnellenberger on the Louisville sideline.

Much of the Cardinals’ success in the series has come recently. Louisville is 4-2 in the past six games between the programs, including a 36-9 victory in the 2013 Russell Athletic Bowl, when Miami native and former Hurricanes commit Teddy Bridgewater threw for 447 yards and three touchdowns in what would be his final college game.

Matchups between the Hurricanes and Cardinals are about to become a lot more frequent, giving both sides plenty of chances to compete for Schnellenberger’s bronzed boots. When the ACC scrapped its two-division format and changed its scheduling model in advance of the 2023 season, it designated Miami and Louisville as permanent opponents.

Miami-Louisville game-by-game results

1933: Miami 33, Louisville 7

Miami 33, Louisville 7 1949: Miami 26, Louisville 0

Miami 26, Louisville 0 1950: Miami 13, Louisville 13

Miami 13, Louisville 13 1979: Miami 24, Louisville 12

Miami 24, Louisville 12 1980: Miami 24, Louisville 10

Miami 24, Louisville 10 1982: Miami 28, Louisville 6

Miami 28, Louisville 6 1983: Miami 42, Louisville 14

Miami 42, Louisville 14 1984: Miami 38, Louisville 23

Miami 38, Louisville 23 1985: Miami 45 Louisville 7

Miami 45 Louisville 7 2004: Miami 41, Louisville 38

Miami 41, Louisville 38 2006: Louisville 31, Miami 7

Louisville 31, Miami 7 2013: Louisville 36, Miami 9

Louisville 36, Miami 9 2014: Louisville 31, Miami 13

Louisville 31, Miami 13 2019: Miami 52, Louisville 27

Miami 52, Louisville 27 2020: Miami 47, Louisville 34

Miami 47, Louisville 34 2023: Louisville 38, Miami 31

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: What's the Schnellenberger Trophy? Miami-Louisville game honors shared head coach