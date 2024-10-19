Open in App
    Palm Beach County high school volleyball: 7 local district champions and more playoff contenders

    By Eric J. Wallace, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    The drama of high school volleyball is unfurling with the arrival of the 2024 postseason in Florida

    Seven local programs claimed district titles and many more are poised to qualify for the FHSAA state tournament with the impending release of seedings and brackets. Meanwhile, other schools saw their final points and sets played upon their district tournament elimination.

    Regional quarterfinals are scheduled begin for Classes 1A-3A on Tuesday with Classes 4A-7A following on Wednesday. All regional semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26. Regional finals for Rural and Classes 1A-3A are scheduled for Oct. 29 with Class 4A-7A on Oct. 30.

    It's unclear when seedings and brackets will be released after the FHSAA's decision to extend the volleyball district schedule through Saturday due to the impact of Hurricane Milton.

    Palm Beach County high school volleyball Keep up with this week's district tournament action

    Here's a look at Palm Beach County's seven district champions, which have already secured automatic state tournament bids, and a host of other potential qualifiers:

    PALM BEACH COUNTY VOLLEYBALL DISTRICT CHAMPIONS 2024

    District 13-7A: Wellington

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rolP_0wDO7Kqs00

    The Wolverines rallied after dropping the first to beat Palm Beach Central in four sets (22-25, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18) in the district championship on Thursday night in Palm Beach Gardens.

    Wellington (10-12) will be one of four automatic bids in Region 4 of the Class 7A state tournament.

    Best photos: Wellington girls volleyball beat Palm Beach Central

    District 13-6A: West Boca Raton

    The Bulls took down Deerfield Beach in four sets (25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-13) on Friday night to hoist the district title crown in Broward County.

    West Boca Raton (9-12) will be one of four automatic bids in Region 4 in the Class 6A state tournament.

    More: Hailey Ferwerda brings dynamism to West Boca volleyball

    District 8-6A: Dwyer

    The Panthers swept aside Martin County in three sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-16) on Thursday to claim the district championship.

    Sophomores Alexia Marchese (14 kills) and Bella Levitt (10 kills) while senior Mylee Lemons led in assists (29) and digs (23). Levitt also led in blocks (five) while Marchese had a team-high three aces.

    Dwyer (11-10) will be one of four automatic bids in Region 2 of the Class 6A state tournament.

    More: Dwyer volleyball sweeps Martin County for back-to-back district championships

    District 14-5A: Dr. Joaquín García

    The Bulldogs are back-to-back district champions in the first two years of the school's history after a three-set victory (25-13, 25-2, 25-11) over Coconut Creek.

    Dr. Joaquín García (17-6) will be one of four automatic bids in Region 4 of the Class 5A state tournament.

    District 12-3A: King's Academy

    The Lions withstood a five-set thriller (25-15, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-7) against Cardinal Newman to win a district championship yet again.

    Senior Kelly Kinney, a Minnesota commit, enjoyed a season-best performance with 31 kills and 20 digs. Hunter Saltalamacchia and Jordan Molnar combined for 41 assists while the freshman Molnar got up for eight total blocks.

    King's Academy (17-5) will be one of four automatic bids in Region 3 of the Class 3A state tournament.

    District 11-2A: Jupiter Christian

    The Eagles won their third consecutive district championship with a sweep (25-19, 25-21, 25-13) of Benjamin on Thursday night.

    Jupiter Christian (15-5) will look to continue its undefeated home record as one of four automatic bids in Region 3 of the Class 2A tournament.

    District champs: Jupiter Christian volleyball defeats Benjamin for third-straight title

    District 14-1A: Boca Raton Christian

    Senior Tekoa Barnes posted a team-high 15 kills as the Blazers swept Highlands Christian (25-12, 25-10, 25-4) to win the district title on Thursday night.

    Sophomore Caitlin Crino had 15 assists while freshman Hannah Vanzwieten added 12 assists.

    Boca Raton Christian (19-3) will be the No. 1 seed in Region 4 of the Class 1A state tournament.

    FHSAA STATE TOURNAMENT 2024: POTENTIAL QUALIFIERS

    A look at which local teams are best positioned to make the postseason based on their state rankings at the close of the regular season. The top eight teams in a region qualify for the state tournament.

    Region 4-7A

    • Boca Raton (12-6) — 2
    • Wellington (10-12) — 14*

    Region 2-7A

    • Jupiter (18-5) — 4

    Region 4-6A

    • West Boca Raton (9-12) — 5*

    Region 2-6A

    • Dwyer (11-10) — 4*

    Region 4-5A

    • Dr. Joaquín García (17-6) — 4*

    Region 4-4A

    • Dreyfoos (15-3) — 11

    Region 4-3A

    • St. Andrew's (13-9) — 5

    Region 3-3A

    • King's Academy (17-5) — 4*
    • Cardinal Newman (16-8) — 8

    Region 3-2A

    • Jupiter Christian (15-5) — 3*
    • St. John Paul II (15-9) — 8
    • Benjamin (8-10) — 10

    Region 4-1A

    • Boca Raton Christian (19-3)* — 1
    • Lake Worth Christian (11-11) — 5
    • Berean Christian (12-6) — 7
    • Trinity Christian (11-8) — 10

    *Guaranteed bid as district tournament champion

    Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County high school volleyball: 7 local district champions and more playoff contenders

