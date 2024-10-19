Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Palm Beach Daily News

    Here's who's running for Port of Palm Beach Commission, which oversees $260 million budget

    By Chris Persaud, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    Four candidates are vying for two Port of Palm Beach commission seats on Nov. 5.

    Democrat Varisa Dass, an appointed current commissioner, faces Republican challenger Ted Sarandis. Democratic Commissioner Jean Enright faces Republican challenger Roderick Clarke. A third commissioner, Wayne Richards, is running unopposed.

    The Port of Palm Beach's district covers only about half of the county. It stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to Lake Okeechobee and encompasses cities and communities such as Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach, Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee, Wellington and the Glades. The port is governed by five commissioners, each elected to four-year terms, with salaries set at $12,500 a year.

    With its headquarters in Riviera Beach, the port is one of the larger employers in Palm Beach County with more than 3,500 workers. The Jimmy Buffett-themed cruise line Margaritaville At Sea docks there. The port draws in an estimated $260 million in business revenue. More than $14 billion worth of commodities move through it. It has the authority to levy taxes on residents in its district but does not.

    More: Palm Beach Post Editorial Board endorsements for Nov. 5, 2024 general election

    Get to know the candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427OZP_0wDO6qgz00

    Varisa Dass

    • Age and residence: Dass, 40, lives in West Palm Beach.
    • Current job: Attorney at law firm Kelley Kronenberg.
    • Top campaign priorities: Bringing more cruise ships to the port. To help with this, Dass has said, the port must build more parking, a bigger terminal to accommodate more cruise passengers and a larger berth for larger vessels. Appointed in 2023, Dass has said that if elected to a full term, she would push to have developers pay for these projects and in exchange, allow them to build condominiums and hotels on port property.
    • Professional history: Port representative on the Citizens Advisory Committee of the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency and former assistant public defender.
    • Political background: Ran unsuccessfully in 2022 for Port of Palm Beach Commission seat. Currently, a commissioner who was appointed to the seat.
    • Education: Graduate of Stetson University College of Law. Bachelor's in psychology from the University of South Florida.
    • Endorsements: Palm Beach County chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County and the business group BizPac.
    • Finances: Dass has raised $59,909 through Oct. 11, including $6,000 she has loaned her campaign. She has spent $36,850.
    • Campaign website: votevarisa.com .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HC9dc_0wDO6qgz00

    Ted Sarandis

    • Age and residence: Sarandis, 68, lives in Westlake.
    • Current job: Retired but manages apartments that he and his wife, Mary-Ellen Manning, own.
    • Top campaign priorities: Sarandis' campaign website says he wants to "shine a light" on the port and its "marxist" Democratic commissioners. He wants a public forensic audit of the port's budget, claiming none has been done in recent memory, but auditors inspect its budget annually. He says the port spends too much money and he wants to give 20% discounts on cruises. He also wants an eight-year term limit for commissioners.
    • Professional history: Radio sportscaster for WEEI in Boston from 1992 to 2005, play-by-play sports announcer for Boston College Basketball from 1995 to 2010.
    • Political background: Sarandis has not previously held public office.
    • Education: Graduate of Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University.
    • Endorsements: Former U.S. Rep. Allan West, Boynton Beach City Commissioner Tom Turkin and Westlake City Councilman Gary Werner.
    • Finances: Sarandis has raised $69,350 through Oct. 11, including $61,754 he loaned to his campaign. He has spent $55,009.
    • Campaign website: voteted.net .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guhNA_0wDO6qgz00

    Jean Enright

    • Age and residence: Enright, 69, lives in Riviera Beach.
    • Current job: Port commissioner.
    • Top campaign priorities: Bring another cargo company to the port and increase trade with Haiti.
    • Professional history: Has worked as an administrator at the University of the District of Columbia and Palm Beach County school board administrator. She has also been a Palm Beach County public school teacher.
    • Political background: Port commissioner since 2005.
    • Education: Bachelor's from Tuskegee University, a master's from Howard University and a doctorate from the Catholic University of America.
    • Endorsements: Palm Beach County AFL-CIO, Palm Beach County Benevolent Association and Palm Beach County Human Rights Council.
    • Finances: Enright has raised $43,116 through Oct. 11, including $71 she has put in her own campaign. She has spent $35,898.
    • Campaign website : None listed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0HGr_0wDO6qgz00

    Roderick Clarke

    • Age and residence: Clarke, 51, lives in Westgate.
    • Current job: Domestic and international management for Walmart.
    • Top campaign priorities: "More transparency" on port finances and "closer interaction with all Port tenants, Commissioners and other local officials." He also wants to use the port to build more housing.
    • Professional history: Roderick served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 20 years, which included protecting ships from pirates off Cape Horn in South Africa.
    • Political background: Clarke ran for port commission in 2020 against Enright.
    • Education: Bachelor's degree in business from the University of Maryland, master's in theology.
    • Endorsements: Palm Beach County firefighters and paramedics union. He also has the support of Commissioner Dass.
    • Finances: Roderick has raised $38,500 through Oct. 11, including $23,500 he loaned his campaign. He has not reported spending any money on his campaign.
    • Campaign website: clarkeforport.com .

    This story was updated with new information .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLcw0_0wDO6qgz00

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Here's who's running for Port of Palm Beach Commission, which oversees $260 million budget

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Man accused of jail escape congratulated police officer who caught him, court told
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Hurricane tracker on Oscar path: Spaghetti models, possible impacts to Cuba, Florida
    Palm Beach Daily News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    What to take to the Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Miami in case it rains. 7 things to know
    Palm Beach Daily News3 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Opinion: Kidney donations hurt by financial barriers. Time to end that.
    Palm Beach Daily News2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy