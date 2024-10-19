Here's who's running for Port of Palm Beach Commission, which oversees $260 million budget

Four candidates are vying for two Port of Palm Beach commission seats on Nov. 5.

Democrat Varisa Dass, an appointed current commissioner, faces Republican challenger Ted Sarandis. Democratic Commissioner Jean Enright faces Republican challenger Roderick Clarke. A third commissioner, Wayne Richards, is running unopposed.

The Port of Palm Beach's district covers only about half of the county. It stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to Lake Okeechobee and encompasses cities and communities such as Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach, Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee, Wellington and the Glades. The port is governed by five commissioners, each elected to four-year terms, with salaries set at $12,500 a year.

With its headquarters in Riviera Beach, the port is one of the larger employers in Palm Beach County with more than 3,500 workers. The Jimmy Buffett-themed cruise line Margaritaville At Sea docks there. The port draws in an estimated $260 million in business revenue. More than $14 billion worth of commodities move through it. It has the authority to levy taxes on residents in its district but does not.

Get to know the candidates

Varisa Dass

Age and residence: Dass, 40, lives in West Palm Beach.

Dass, 40, lives in West Palm Beach. Current job: Attorney at law firm Kelley Kronenberg.

Attorney at law firm Kelley Kronenberg. Top campaign priorities: Bringing more cruise ships to the port. To help with this, Dass has said, the port must build more parking, a bigger terminal to accommodate more cruise passengers and a larger berth for larger vessels. Appointed in 2023, Dass has said that if elected to a full term, she would push to have developers pay for these projects and in exchange, allow them to build condominiums and hotels on port property.

Bringing more cruise ships to the port. To help with this, Dass has said, the port must build more parking, a bigger terminal to accommodate more cruise passengers and a larger berth for larger vessels. Appointed in 2023, Dass has said that if elected to a full term, she would push to have developers pay for these projects and in exchange, allow them to build condominiums and hotels on port property. Professional history: Port representative on the Citizens Advisory Committee of the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency and former assistant public defender.

Port representative on the Citizens Advisory Committee of the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency and former assistant public defender. Political background: Ran unsuccessfully in 2022 for Port of Palm Beach Commission seat. Currently, a commissioner who was appointed to the seat.

Ran unsuccessfully in 2022 for Port of Palm Beach Commission seat. Currently, a commissioner who was appointed to the seat. Education: Graduate of Stetson University College of Law. Bachelor's in psychology from the University of South Florida.

Graduate of Stetson University College of Law. Bachelor's in psychology from the University of South Florida. Endorsements: Palm Beach County chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County and the business group BizPac.

Palm Beach County chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County and the business group BizPac. Finances: Dass has raised $59,909 through Oct. 11, including $6,000 she has loaned her campaign. She has spent $36,850.

Dass has raised $59,909 through Oct. 11, including $6,000 she has loaned her campaign. She has spent $36,850. Campaign website: votevarisa.com .

Ted Sarandis

Age and residence: Sarandis, 68, lives in Westlake.

Sarandis, 68, lives in Westlake. Current job: Retired but manages apartments that he and his wife, Mary-Ellen Manning, own.

Retired but manages apartments that he and his wife, Mary-Ellen Manning, own. Top campaign priorities: Sarandis' campaign website says he wants to "shine a light" on the port and its "marxist" Democratic commissioners. He wants a public forensic audit of the port's budget, claiming none has been done in recent memory, but auditors inspect its budget annually. He says the port spends too much money and he wants to give 20% discounts on cruises. He also wants an eight-year term limit for commissioners.

Sarandis' campaign website says he wants to "shine a light" on the port and its "marxist" Democratic commissioners. He wants a public forensic audit of the port's budget, claiming none has been done in recent memory, but auditors inspect its budget annually. He says the port spends too much money and he wants to give 20% discounts on cruises. He also wants an eight-year term limit for commissioners. Professional history: Radio sportscaster for WEEI in Boston from 1992 to 2005, play-by-play sports announcer for Boston College Basketball from 1995 to 2010.

Radio sportscaster for WEEI in Boston from 1992 to 2005, play-by-play sports announcer for Boston College Basketball from 1995 to 2010. Political background: Sarandis has not previously held public office.

Sarandis has not previously held public office. Education: Graduate of Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University.

Graduate of Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Endorsements: Former U.S. Rep. Allan West, Boynton Beach City Commissioner Tom Turkin and Westlake City Councilman Gary Werner.

Former U.S. Rep. Allan West, Boynton Beach City Commissioner Tom Turkin and Westlake City Councilman Gary Werner. Finances: Sarandis has raised $69,350 through Oct. 11, including $61,754 he loaned to his campaign. He has spent $55,009.

Sarandis has raised $69,350 through Oct. 11, including $61,754 he loaned to his campaign. He has spent $55,009. Campaign website: voteted.net .

Jean Enright

Age and residence: Enright, 69, lives in Riviera Beach.

Enright, 69, lives in Riviera Beach. Current job: Port commissioner.

Port commissioner. Top campaign priorities: Bring another cargo company to the port and increase trade with Haiti.

Bring another cargo company to the port and increase trade with Haiti. Professional history: Has worked as an administrator at the University of the District of Columbia and Palm Beach County school board administrator. She has also been a Palm Beach County public school teacher.

Has worked as an administrator at the University of the District of Columbia and Palm Beach County school board administrator. She has also been a Palm Beach County public school teacher. Political background: Port commissioner since 2005.

Port commissioner since 2005. Education: Bachelor's from Tuskegee University, a master's from Howard University and a doctorate from the Catholic University of America.

Bachelor's from Tuskegee University, a master's from Howard University and a doctorate from the Catholic University of America. Endorsements: Palm Beach County AFL-CIO, Palm Beach County Benevolent Association and Palm Beach County Human Rights Council.

Palm Beach County AFL-CIO, Palm Beach County Benevolent Association and Palm Beach County Human Rights Council. Finances: Enright has raised $43,116 through Oct. 11, including $71 she has put in her own campaign. She has spent $35,898.

Enright has raised $43,116 through Oct. 11, including $71 she has put in her own campaign. She has spent $35,898. Campaign website : None listed.

Roderick Clarke

Age and residence: Clarke, 51, lives in Westgate.

Clarke, 51, lives in Westgate. Current job: Domestic and international management for Walmart.

Domestic and international management for Walmart. Top campaign priorities: "More transparency" on port finances and "closer interaction with all Port tenants, Commissioners and other local officials." He also wants to use the port to build more housing.

"More transparency" on port finances and "closer interaction with all Port tenants, Commissioners and other local officials." He also wants to use the port to build more housing. Professional history: Roderick served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 20 years, which included protecting ships from pirates off Cape Horn in South Africa.

Roderick served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 20 years, which included protecting ships from pirates off Cape Horn in South Africa. Political background: Clarke ran for port commission in 2020 against Enright.

Clarke ran for port commission in 2020 against Enright. Education: Bachelor's degree in business from the University of Maryland, master's in theology.

Bachelor's degree in business from the University of Maryland, master's in theology. Endorsements: Palm Beach County firefighters and paramedics union. He also has the support of Commissioner Dass.

Palm Beach County firefighters and paramedics union. He also has the support of Commissioner Dass. Finances: Roderick has raised $38,500 through Oct. 11, including $23,500 he loaned his campaign. He has not reported spending any money on his campaign.

Roderick has raised $38,500 through Oct. 11, including $23,500 he loaned his campaign. He has not reported spending any money on his campaign. Campaign website: clarkeforport.com .

This story was updated with new information .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Here's who's running for Port of Palm Beach Commission, which oversees $260 million budget