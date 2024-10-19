Open in App
    Election 2024: Powell, Serratore face off for vacant County Commission District 7 seat

    By Wayne Washington, Palm Beach Post,

    2 days ago

    The Palm Beach County Commission District 7 seat will have a new face in November.

    After an eight-year run, Mack Bernard, a Democrat, is term-limited. He will be staying in politics, though. He will be the next state senator for District 24, representing coastal Palm Beach County from North Palm Beach to Hypoluxo, as no one filed to challenge him in either the primary or general election.

    For Bernard's vacated spot, state Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. faces off against Republican Leonard Serratore and two write-in candidates, Boaz Fleurena and Javonta Jerome Taylor in the Nov. 5 general election.

    District 7 stretches from Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach southward, and includes parts of Palm Beach, Lantana, Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFpFC_0wDO6oAl00

    Here's a look at the two key candidates:

    Bobby Powell Jr. (Democrat)

    • Age and residence: Powell, 43, lives in West Palm Beach.
    • Current job: State Senator, Florida Senate; project manager for a land planning and landscape architecture firm in West Palm Beach.
    • Top campaign priorities: Powell says his focus will be on providing affordable housing, combating homelessness and mental illness, expanding health care, economic opportunities and early childhood education, addressing traffic, managing growth and preserving the environment.
    • Professional history: Since 2013, Powell has worked as a project manager for Urban Design Kilday Studios in West Palm Beach.
    • Political background: Powell represented District 88 in the Florida House of Representatives, and Districts 24 and 30 in the Florida Senate.
    • Education: Bachelor's in public relations, Florida A&M University; master's in urban and regional planning, Florida State University.
    • Endorsements: Powell has an extensive number of endorsements, including the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928; Professional Firefighters of West Palm Beach; Fraternal Order of Police; Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association; the Economic Council Political Committee; Palm Beaches-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO; Women's Issues Now, Inc.; Classroom Teachers Association. Powell has also been endorsed by the mayors of West Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Riviera Beach, Lake Park, Boynton Beach and Westlake.
    • Finances: Powell has raised $299,311 through Oct. 11. He had spent $258,937.

    Leonard Serratore (Republican)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjgng_0wDO6oAl00

    • Age and residence: Serratore, 69, lives in West Palm Beach.
    • Current job: Retired from airport management and U.S. military.
    • Top campaign priorities: Serratore has asked supporters to back him so he can fight government corruption.
    • Professional history: From 1985 through 2022, Serratore worked in airport management, including as airport operations supervisor at Palm Beach International Airport from 2002 to 2022.
    • Political background: Serratore ran unsuccessfully for U.S. House District 20 in June of 2022 and for U.S. House District 18 in November of 2022.
    • Education: Bachelor's in aviation management, transportation technology, Florida Institute of Technology.
    • Endorsements: Serratore lists no endorsements.
    • Finances: Serratore has raised $7,375 through Oct. 4. He loaned his campaign $6,900 and has spent $7,033.

    How to vote in the November election

    There are three ways to vote this November in Palm Beach County — by mail, ahead of time at an early voting site and on Election Day at the polling location assigned to your precinct.

    To vote by mail: Make an online request that your ballot be mailed to you , or call the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections at 561-656-6200.

    To vote early: Show up from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at any Palm Beach County early voting location. A full list of these can be found at votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Early-Voting . Voters can also schedule an appointment online to avoid early voting lines.

    To vote on Election Day: Find your correct precinct and voting location by visiting votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Precinct-Finder . On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com . Help support our work; subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Election 2024: Powell, Serratore face off for vacant County Commission District 7 seat

