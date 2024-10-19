Game of the year? Palm Beach Central football walks off Benjamin with dramatic field goal

PALM BEACH GARDENS — It looked like a scene out of "Friday Night Lights."

In a game that featured three ties, two lead changes and no punts, Palm Beach Central and Benjamin were tied at 24 with 4.8 seconds left Friday night. In swirling winds and a light rain, Central kicker Ethan Dagostino lined up for a game-winning 24-yard field goal.

Timeout, Benjamin. Let's make him think about it.

The Broncos again lined up for the field goal – and drew an illegal procedure penalty.

What was going through the kicker's mind as the ball was moved back 5 yards?

"Nothing," Dagostino said. "Just make the kick. Everything stays the same. No matter how many times I'm getting iced, penalties, it doesn't matter. I've still got to go out there and make the kick."

Dagostino drilled a no-doubter from 29 yards as time expired to give the Broncos a 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers in what had to be a leading candidate for Game of the Year in Palm Beach County.

The Broncos (6-1) extended their winning streak to five games as they continue to put their early-season struggles in the rearview mirror. The Buccaneers (3-4) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in agonizing fashion.

Here are three takeaways from the non-district game:

Unstoppable force

Central wide receiver Kamare Williams, who was celebrating his 19th birthday, showed why he'll be playing in the SEC next season.

The Arkansas commit, wearing his trademark pink gloves, caught touchdown passes of 53 and 79 yards from quarterback Chance Routson. On the Broncos' final drive, he made a crucial 12-yard catch on third down. He finished with eight receptions for 198 yards.

Central's passing game really got rolling in the second half, when Routson threw for 271 yards. (He finished with 373 on 17-of-27 passing.) Wide receiver Nedrick Boldin caught six passes for 66 yards and scored on a 5-yard run out of the wildcat formation.

"I came into this game (thinking) 'I'm the man,' so I played like it," Williams said. "This was a big game, because last year they went up on us 17-0 and we came back. I had a chip on my shoulder and I said I wouldn't let that happen again."

Williams entered the game with modest six-game totals: 19 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

"It was literally a battle of styles," Broncos coach Kevin Thompson said, likening the game to a boxing match. "They want to slow it down and hit you with these jabs and gut punches, and here we are swinging for the fences and doing it real quick and dancing around the ring."

Peaking at the right time

Central's issues in August and September have been well-documented: lopsided losses to Atlantic in the Kickoff Classic and West Boca Raton in Week 2, followed by the departure of UCF-bound wide receiver Waden Charles.

But the Broncos have shrugged off the turmoil and reestablished themselves as a county powerhouse.

"I want to give props to the coaches," Thompson said. "When stuff was going bad in the early part of the season, a lot of coaches could have taken off – shoot, some players took off. But for them to stay and stick with the plan and focus on us trying to get better, you can see it paying off."

Thompson said the victory over the Bucs was "probably one of the greatest high school games I've been a part of" and believes it can be a springboard for the rest of the season.

"It felt like a playoff game," he said. "You want to see how your team's going to respond. ... A couple of times, it looked like they wanted to fold. For them to pull it out like that, I'm excited for the playoffs. I know we can make some noise in the playoffs.

"All the stress and all the problems you go through with high school football and being a head coach, man, stuff like this makes it all worth it. This is awesome."

Bitter pill for Bucs

Benjamin coach Eric Kresser watched his team lose a heartbreaker to Central for the second year in a row – and by the exact same score.

"I'm sure for the fans it was very exciting, especially if you didn't have any skin in the game," he said. "It was probably a really good game to watch, but this is the second year we lost to those guys by three, so it's frustrating on our end."

The Bucs executed their game plan – control the ball and limit the Broncos' possessions – almost to perfection. They took the opening kickoff and held the ball for more than six minutes, scoring on a 30-yard pass from Jayden Vega to Julian Luiz on fourth down. Their three touchdown drives: 13 plays, 80 yards; 16 plays, 80 yards; 11 plays, 81 yards.

Junior running back Phoenix Donghia, as usual, was the Bucs' workhorse. He carried 29 times for 179 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 38 yards. Vega's second TD pass, a 6-yarder to tight end Preston Douglas, tied the score at 24 with 4:10 left.

Luiz, a junior, contributed on offense, defense and special teams. In addition to his TD catch, he returned an interception 50 yards and ran 10 yards for a first down on a fake punt to set up the Bucs' final score.

"A lot of people don't know about Julian, but he's a three-sport athlete and one of our fastest guys, one of our most athletic guys." Kresser said. "He makes big plays. Everybody will know about him by the end of this year."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Game of the year? Palm Beach Central football walks off Benjamin with dramatic field goal