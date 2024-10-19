Early voting starts: What to know about IDs, locations, appointments and Paws to the Polls

Another way to have your voice heard at the polls begins Monday, Oct. 21 with the launch of early voting — which runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.

The 14-day run of in-person voting ahead of the Nov. 5 election takes place at 26 different sites across Palm Beach County. You can check the list of locations at www.votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Early-Voting .

Registered voters can also book an appointment to cast their early-voting ballot by accessing https://telegov.egov.com/VotePalmBeach .

Remember to bring your identification with you, specifically one or two forms of "valid and current identification that includes your signature and photo."

Here is the list of accepted forms of identification. If you do not have an ID that has both your photo and signature, you can combine two from this list.

Florida driver's license

Florida ID card (issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID (issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to Florida statute 790.06)

Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the federal government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

Early voting sites will be using ExpressVote equipment, a touchscreen machine that prints out a paper ballot for you to review. You then enter that in a tabulation machine as you would a bubble-in ballot. You can learn more about this system at www.votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/ExpressVote-Program .

While you wait to vote you might be able to pet and play with pets up for adoption. The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office is partnering with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, Big Dog Ranch, Kelly's Fosters, and Barky Pines Animal Rescue for Paws to the Polls. Learn more and see the schedule for appearances by furry friends at www.votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Paws-to-the-Polls .

