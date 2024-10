West Palm Beach needs to repair its leaky roof at police headquarters at a $700,000 cost

West Palm Beach will spend $700,000 to repair the leaky roof of its Police Department headquarters building on Banyan Boulevard.

Unlike property damage in other parts of Palm Beach County, problems with the roof are not related to Hurricane Milton or the tornadoes it spawned locally . The roof has long been in need of repair and, according to information provided to the City Commission for its meeting on Tuesday, it has "sustained multiple occasions of water intrusion into the interior of the building, causing damage."

The $700,000 for the roof repair will come from the city's general fund.

West Palm Beach largely escaped serious damage from Milton and its wave of tornadoes, which caused extensive damage in nearby cities like Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens .

"I did have an opportunity to speak with the Palm Beach Gardens mayor after (the tornadoes) to see if they needed any assistance," Commissioner Joseph Peduzzi said at the close of Tuesday's City Commission. "She was very thankful that we reached out and also said that they were just very grateful that there were no fatalities or serious injuries. We got through this one fairly unscathed with just some property damage, but it could have been much worse."

Peduzzi added: "I think we just have to keep that in mind when you have storms like hurricanes. Although we're not getting a direct hit, these tornadoes...we had Kansas-style tornadoes in the western communities. We just need to remain vigilant."

The roof repair was on the consent portion of the City Commission meeting agenda and was approved unanimously without discussion.

Mayor Keith James was not in attendance for the meeting and was instead in Mexico City attending a three-day international conference organized by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg's CityLab conference, first held in 2013, brings together mayors from across the world to discuss a variety of issues facing cities. Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Aspen Institute organized the conference and covered the cost of it for attendees.

CityLab began on Monday and ended on Wednesday.

